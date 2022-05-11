Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner takes the risk and it pays off! Tossed up on middle. Warner skips down the track and almost sweeps it towards deep square leg fence for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Bit flatter and around off. Marsh cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, outside off and turning away. Marsh looks to cut but misses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Marsh works it to long on for a single. 56 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling into middle and leg. Marsh looks to flick it away but misses and the ball hits him high on the pad.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery, around leg. Warner pulls it but gets a top edge. The ball goes in the air but well short of the fine leg fielder. A single taken.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 comes up for Delhi and 100 partnership also comes up! Back of a length, outside off. Warner stays deep in his crease and cuts it right of the cover fielder this time for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Warner looks to cut but does not get any timing on it and the ball goes off the bounce to the cover fielder.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Marsh tries to whip it away. However, he gets the inside edge into his pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg and a single is taken.
DRINKS! Delhi are in firm control of this game at the moment! Marsh has been the mainstay for them with Warner happy to play second fiddle. They would want the two to continue in the same manner. Rajasthan on the other hand, need to break this stand if they are to have a chance in this game. The wicket is getting slower and a wicket might just turn things for them but they need it quickly. Important phase awaits.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Marsh knocks it down to long off for a single. Delhi need 63 now from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This man is a dangerous batter! Shorter length and around leg. Marsh picks the length quickly and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) Marsh was due for a big score and he is turning it on tonight! Short and wide, outside off. Marsh cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) It is on the shorter side and a slower one. It bounces nicely again and surprises Warner as he looks to guide it away. The ball goes towards third man for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle again. Warner works it to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on! Back of a length, on middle. Warner defends it onto the turf. Actually it hits him on the glove and rolls just away from the stumps.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Warner punches it to long off for a single. 73 needed from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Marsh cuts it to deep point for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A quicker and flatter one on middle. Marsh blocks it out.
Review time! An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down! Seems no bat though.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! NOT OUT! Rajasthan took the review but it was always looking wide for the naked eye! A fuller delivery down the leg side. Marsh looks to clip it but misses. Samson takes it behind the stumps and appeals. The umpire though is not interested and Samson takes a review. The UltraEdge shows no bat and so it will be a wide.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker by Ashwin, outside off. It is quick too. Warner digs it out to point for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A carrom ball this time, around off. Marsh pushes it to deep point for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Darts it on leg. Marsh works it to short fine leg.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, around off. Marsh punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and quicker outside off. Marsh looks to cut but misses.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter and quicker on middle. Warner works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Marsh works it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the ropes and fifty for Mitchell Marsh! His first fifty in the Indian T20 League! Buttler did quite well there but in the end it was too much to do for him. A tossed up delivery on middle. Marsh goes big downtown. It goes high in the air and just over the long on fence as Buttler jumps and gets a hand on it but fails to push it back inside the fence.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal goes flatter and slightly shorter on off. Marsh punches it to covers.
