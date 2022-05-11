Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and two runs easily in the end! Shorter and outside off, this is chopped to point. They go for one, the fielder takes his eyes off the ball and another run is taken as it goes through his hands.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Devdutt Padikkal slashes, this goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
DRINKS! Rajasthan are going along nicely here. Ashwin has done his job pretty decently so far and with wickets in hand, Rajasthan can really go for it in these final 7 overs. Delhi need wickets here and though there have been some tight overs, the last two overs have shifted the momentum in Rajasthan's favour. Chetan Sakariya (2-0-6-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Now a run! End of another huge over! Outside off, flatter, this is guided to short third man for one.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That has sailed over the fence! Devdutt Padikkal steps out. He gets to the pitch and tonks it over the long on fence. Two in a row and Rajasthan have got a move on here.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! The reverse sweep and it pays off brilliantly. Padikkal gets into position early, he hits it over backward point for a biggie.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up a little and lands it on off, Devdutt Padikkal looks to work it on the leg side, it goes off a soft leading edge back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Axar goes really full, on middle, Ashwin sweeps, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) He played that really late! Shorter and outside off, Ashwin cuts but to short third man.
Axar Patel is back on. He went for 11 runs in his first over.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for Rajasthan! They will hope this is just the start of the big overs. On middle, Ashwin works it through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! That is the biggie Rajasthan needed! Ashwin too! This should break the shackles they would hope! Ashwin steps out, he gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over long off. Kuldeep just gave that a little bit of more air and landed it outside off which allowed Ashwin to free his arms.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Padikkal slaps it through covers for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Ashwin is trying but he is just not able to get the bowler away! On middle, he steps out, gets too close to the pitch of the ball. It is hit towards deep mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment! Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Ashwin steps out, it is fired on the pads, it is a full toss but a lot quicker. Just the one as this is eased down to long on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shardul has done really well to get a hand to it! He probably saved two more. Fuller and on off, this is smashed back to the left of the bowler. Thakur stretches his left hand out. It hits the hand and goes down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Pressure building on Ashwin here! Shorter and outside off, Ashwin slashes but misses.
Ashwin has been hit on his helmet, on the grill. The physio comes out for the mandatory concussion test. Ashwin looks fine and is ready to resume.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! Shorter and on middle, Ravichandran Ashwin looks to pull, he misses as there is tennis-ball like bounce on this one. Gets his near the chest. He was actually hit near the face and not the chest.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) That is a good shot! Fuller and on off, Ravichandran Ashwin pushes it through covers and takes two.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Devdutt Padikkal will feel he missed out there! On the pads, Padikkal looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads, it rolls on the leg side for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Devdutt Padikkal stands tall and pushes it to covers.
