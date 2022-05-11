Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Boult drifts down the leg side. Warner looks to clip it but misses.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A second boundary of this over and Boult has not done much wrong here! A slightly shorter delivery on middle. Warner pulls with not great timing bit enough on it to take it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A fullish delivery and down the leg side. Warner looks to clip it away but it is away down the leg side as he misses. Samson does well and dives to his right to stop it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Warner has no room to work with and ends up defending it. A dot ball again!
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle and leg. Marsh works it to square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling again! Lands on that good length again, around off. The ball is angled across the batter and Marsh gets beaten as he looks to defend.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Delhi and Marsh will take it! Lands on a length and angling across the batter, around off. Marsh looks to punch it away. However, the ball goes off the inside edge past stumps towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on leg. Marsh nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Darts this on leg. Warner looks to work it towards the leg side. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Marsh works it to mid-wicket for a single.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely shot and this will make him feel more confident! A full delivery on middle. Marsh makes a bit if room and goes inside out over extra-cover for a biggie.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Ashwin goes quicker and flatter on middle. Warner works it to mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Marsh works it to square leg for a single.
Change! Ravichandran Ashwin is on now!
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Marsh dabs it to point for a single. End of another fantastic over from Boult!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! A fullish delivery, outside off. Marsh goes chasing for it but is beaten as it swings away.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off and it bounces sharply. Warner steers it somehow to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Ohh...Marsh has done well to get a bat on it. Superb delivery this! A yorker on middle and it comes back in quite late. Marsh looks to dig it out. He gets the inside edge to fine leg for a single. There is an appeal from Boult but Marsh luckily has got a bat on it.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, outside off. Warner pulls it to mid on for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Warner defends it towards the off side.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he does! A good-length delivery, around off and it seams away again. Marsh initially thinks of playing it but then takes his blade away from the line of the ball.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Marsh blocks it out. Can Prasidh Krishna bowl a maiden here?
1.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten and four dots in this over so far! It is a fullish delivery and outside off. It swings away a bit and beats the outside edge of Marsh's blade as he looks to drive it away.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Marsh looks to work it towards the leg side. He gets the inside edge onto his pads.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Marsh drives it to covers this time.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. Marsh leaves it alone watchfully.
Prasidh Krishna will start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beaten this time! Back of a length, around off. Warner looks to cut but the ball seams away and bounce sharply to beat the outside edge of his blade.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Warner blocks it towards the off side.
0.4 over (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Marsh tucks it to fine leg for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Marsh drives it well but finds the mid off fielder.
Mitchell Marsh is the next man in.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Trent Boult strikes straightaway and Srikar Bharat departs for a duck! It is a slightly shorter delivery, probably not that short to pull. Bharat goes for it though but the ball catches the outside edge of his blade. It goes back to the keeper and Samson takes an easy catch. Just the start Rajasthan needed and Delhi lose an early wicket yet again.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult starts with a length delivery on middle. Just a hint of shape into the batter. Bharat blocks it off the back foot.
