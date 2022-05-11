Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set to begin! Delhi players are out there in the middle. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the openers for Rajasthan.
David Warner is down for a chat. He says that it is a do-or-die game for them and there were a few hiccups here and there and adds that they are ready to go. Tells that it is all about sticking to the basics and keeping it as simple as they can. Mentions that against Chennai they were batting at just one tempo and failed to rotate the strike which they can learn from that game. Tells that for him it is all about batting well for the first 6 overs and taking the game as deep as he can and that helps other batters to take on. Signs off by saying that he is absolutely loving his time in the Indian T20 League.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen (In place of Shimron Hetmyer), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav (In place of Ripal Patel), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya (In place of Khaleel Ahmed), Anrich Nortje.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says they do not mind setting a total as they have been doing it well. Informs Rassie van der Dussen comes in for Shimron Hetmyer. Adds they would like to continue to play some good cricket. Reckons the wicket might be a little sticky to begin with but he is looking forward to bat on it.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says the wicket seems on the drier side and there might be dew and hence, they want to bowl first. States they only want to think about positives at the moment. Adds they want to take more wickets in the middle overs. Reckons 140 to 160 will be good to chase. Informs they have two changes as Khaleel Ahmed and Ripal go out.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Delhi. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is down for the pitch report. He says that boundaries are big on one side and small on the other. Tells that it looks like a fairly good pitch and there is even covering of grass. Adds that some part of the pitch is hard but very dry and it will be tricky to bat second. Mentions that the skipper that wins the toss will look to bat first and overall it is a fairly good pitch first up and will help spinners later on.
Delhi have struggled to win two games in a row. They have been pretty inconsistent but can't afford anymore slip ups now. They face a big challenge against Rajasthan who after a couple of slip ups have got back to winning ways and will be eager to continue that. They will be without the services of Shimron Hetmyer and that surely is a big blow for them. However, a win here will see them have one foot in the playoffs. They also won the earlier encounter between the two sides. Can they do the double? Or will Delhi manage to keep their hopes alive? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
The race for the top 4 spots is heating up and two teams looking to finish in one of those positions will be battling it out today. It is Delhi against Rajasthan. One sits 5th in the table and the other at the 3rd spot. A win for Rajasthan could see them go to second. Whereas, a win for Delhi will see them lessen the margin with the teams above. A lot at stake. Welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY …
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 0/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.