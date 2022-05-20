Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
8.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Who will be the next batter in?
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Dot balls create pressure and Narayan Jagadeesan has crumbled under it. It's the off-cutter from Obed McCoy, fuller and around off. Jagadeesan looks to step out and go over mid off but gets undone by the lack of pace. Jagadeesan ends up chipping it to the left of Riyan Parag at mid off and he takes a dolly of a catch. McCoy strikes in his first over and Rajasthan pulling things back here.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length this time, around leg stump and the pace is taken off. Jagadeesan has to check his shot and ends up defending it out.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Very full and slanting across the right-hander. Jagadeesan goes for an extravagant cover drive but gets beaten past the outside edge.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Almost! McCoy starts off with a gentle leg stump half-volley. Ali flicks it to the right of Ravichandran Ashwin at backward square leg, who manages to just get a hand on it. Single taken.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, close to the off stump. Ali looks to cut but gets an outside edge to the right of short third man. The batters scamper through for one. Good comeback over from Ashwin, just 3 runs and a wicket off it.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker from Ashwin and angled into middle. Ali solidly blocks it off.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around off. Jagadeesan with a back-foot punch through covers for a single.
Narayan Jagadeesan is the next man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravichandran Ashwin has struck and the partnership is finally broken. This is angled in fuller and on leg stump, Conway gets low to sweep but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Ashwin appeals and the finger is raised. Devon Conway does go for the DRS. The third umpire checks and confirms with Ultra Edge that there's no bat on it. Ball Tracking shows that the impact is in line and wickets are umpire's call. He has to depart and Rajasthan have some respite.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle, Conway reverse-sweeps it straight to the man at short third man.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, at 103.8 kph and speared into middle and leg. It turns out to be a low full toss and Ali heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ashwin tries a variation put spills it beyond the tramline outside off, wide signalled.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. He went for 16 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Speared into middle and leg, Conway keeps it out on the leg side.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker from Chahal, around leg. This is nudged away towards backward square leg for one.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller, on off. Ali stands tall and plays the exquisite lofted extra cover drive for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Conway gets low and sweeps it fine. Obed McCoy at short fine leg does well to get across to his left and make a half-stop. Single taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, around off. Ali pats it towards backward point and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal starts with a length ball, on middle and turning in. Conway tucks it away behind square on the leg side for a quick single.
DRINKS! Catch your breath, folks! This has been an absolute masterclass from Moeen Ali! Boult got an early wicket of Gaikwad and with two quiet overs initially, it seemed that Powerplay will belong to Rajasthan. However, first Conway and then Moeen Ali started absolutely smashing it all around the park and at the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are going at over 12 an over. Rajasthan need wickets here and need to break this partnership urgently and here is Yuzvendra Chahal with the ball. Can he provide the breakthrough?
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Would you believe it? Six boundaries in six balls including a maximum! This is overpitched around off, Moeen Ali with a glorious cover drive through extra cover and that makes it 26 runs in the over. Chennai absolutely flying at the moment.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that 22 in the over! Boult goes wider and Ali just drives it through the point region for a fifth boundary in the over.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY for Moeen Ali and the boundaries just don't seem to be stopping at the moment. Short and outside off, Ali with a smart shot over short third man and he makes it 18 in the over with 2 balls still left. What a blistering knock this has been so far from the southpaw!
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The call is for two but it races away. Off-cutter from Boult on middle stump and Ali works it through mid-wicket for yet another boundary.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carnage, absolute carnage! Just a bit too straight from Boult, full and on the pads. Ali with an aerial flick in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Moeen Ali is in the zone right now! Boult angles it onto the pads and Ali just dispatches it nonchalantly over the square leg fence.
