Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who walks out?
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c & b Umran Malik.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Fuller ball, on the pads, at 147.5 clicks. Jitesh Sharma flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle, at 147 clicks. Liam Livingstone pushes it past mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Jitesh Sharma taps it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Swinging in, very full, around off. Jitesh Sharma pushes it towards point.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome to the attack, Umran Malik! On a length, outside off. Jitesh Sharma slashes it over point for a boundary.
Umran Malik is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, outside off. Jitesh Sharma cuts it past point for a single. 50 for Punjab. A successful over from Jagadeesha Suchith!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Jitesh Sharma stays in his crease and taps it towards mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, very full, around middle. Jitesh Sharma knocks it towards long off for a single.
Jitesh Sharma, the man in form walks out.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Jagadeesha Suchith comes into the attack and strikes straightaway. The one comes in with the arm, fuller ball, around middle. Jonny Bairstow gets down on his knee and looks to sweep this but he misses and gets hit on his back thigh pad. An appeal for LBW, and the umpire raises his finger. Jonny Bairstow opts for a review! No bat involved there, confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows three reds. Jonny Bairstow walks back and Punjab lose another wicket and lose their review as well.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Jonny Bairstow blocks it out.
Jagadeesha Suchith is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter delivery, down the leg side. Liam Livingstone leaves it alone. Punjab are 48 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Cheeky shot once again! Tad fuller in length, around off. Liam Livingstone shuffles across, gets down on his knee and paddle scoops it over fine leg for a biggie!
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! On a length, outside off. Liam Livingstone stays in his crease and slashes it past point for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another fuller delivery, outside off. Once again, Liam Livingstone walks across and tries to scoop this but he misses it this time.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good shot but a risky one! A fuller ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone shuffles across and scoops it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Jonny Bairstow taps it towards point and takes a quick single.
