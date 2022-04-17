Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
17.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Change of length now! Outside off, shorter ball. Odean Smith attempts an upper cut but he misses.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball again, outside off. Odean Smith drives it wide of long off for a brace.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Very full again, outside off. Odean Smith drives it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Liam Livingstone drills it down to long on for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved! A length ball, shaping away, outside off. Odean Smith looks to have a poke at it but he misses and gets beaten on the outside edge.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A shorter delivery now, outside off. Odean Smith sways from it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide of off, length delivery. Liam Livingstone slashes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery, outside off. Odean Smith manages to get an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Odean Smith blocks it out.
Odean Smith walks out.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hyderabad have finally managed to break this partnership! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his second wicket and Punjab have lost half their side now. A shorter ball, outside off. Shahrukh Khan looks to go for the upper cut. But the ball goes off the top edge and flies high towards cover. Kane Williamson runs forward and takes a sharp catch.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, outside off. Shahrukh Khan drives it uppishly towards sweeper cover. The fielder there collects it on a bounce. Single taken!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller ball, wide of off. Shahrukh Khan looks to slash this away, but he misses. Wide called!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Very full, outside off. Shahrukh Khan looks to drive this but he gets an under edge towards the keeper.
15.4 overs (0 Run) In the air...but safe! Shorter ball, outside off. Shahrukh Khan miscues his upper cut towards the off side. Nicholas Pooran runs forward, but he cant get to the ball in time.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Liam Livingstone pushes it powerfully wide of long off. The call was for two runs, but they settle for a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, outside off. Shahrukh Khan taps it towards cover-point for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Two Wides! Fuller delivery, down the leg side. Liam Livingstone misses his flick. Wide called! Nicholas Pooran fails to stop the ball as well and the batters sneak in a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! On a length, wide of off again. Liam Livingstone swings his bat at it but he misses. Wide called!
15.1 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, wide of off. Liam Livingstone slashes it towards sweeper cover. Two taken!
15.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller delivery, wide of off. Liam Livingstone leaves it alone. Wide called!
