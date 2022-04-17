Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and slanting on middle. Khan tries to ramp it over the keeper but misses it.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Khan dabs it to short third man.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, dipping near the waist. Livingstone works it to long on for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Liam Livingstone! Absolute entertaining innings from him. Short ball, touch slower and on middle. Livingstone pulls it to fine leg for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and changes the angle but misses his line. Serves it down the leg side. Livingstone misses his flick.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Jansen keeps bowling on the leg, Khan flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On the hips, this is hit to deep square leg for a single.
Strategic break! After losing 4 wickets quickly, Shahrukh Khan and Liam Livingstone have steadied the ship, and they have put together 53 runs so far. It's been sensible batting from them, they are hitting long sixes and rotating the strike well. Hyderabad will have to break this partnership, because from here on we can expect only fireworks from them. Also, Marco Jansen (3-0-27-0) comes back to bowl his final over.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These two are dealing in sixes only. On a length and on middle. Shahrukh Khan hangs back and muscles it over square leg for a maximum.
13.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A short ball, on middle. Khan looks to pull but seems to miss it and gets hit on the helmet. The first thought was it went off the helmet. The catch is taken at point and an appeal follows. The umpire raises his dreaded fingers but Khan was sure that it went off the helmet. A review taken and UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Khan survives. A concussion protocol follows.
Review! Shahrukh Khan has reviewed a catch decision. But UltraEdge shows no bat involved and the umpire reverses his decision. Shahrukh Khan survives!
13.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on the pads, nudged to square leg on the leg side for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on middle. Khan works it to long off for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Livingstone knocks it to deep cover for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Khan punches it to long on for a run.
T Natarajan (1-0-11-1) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Colossal! This is pure entertainment! Flighted ball, full and on middle. Livingstone reaches to the pitch of the ball and thumps it over long on for a huge six.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is drilled down to long on.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Khan punches it straight to the cover fielder.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Stays away from the arc and serves it outside off. Left alone.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Khan slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Khan joins the party! Tossed up, full and on middle. Khan dances down the ground and tonks it over long off for a biggie.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Livingstone misses his pull.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sheer power! Full and on middle. Livingstone smashes it over Shahrukh Khan who showed good reflexes and ducks quickly under it. A boundary as it races away to long on.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Again goes for the pull but this one is short and at 148.5 kph. Livingstone misses it.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Livingstone is taking the charge! On a length and angling around off. Livingstone gets low and pulls it way over mid-wicket for a biggie. 106 meter shot.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A full toss, outside off. Livingstone looks to drive but misses.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Kept out.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clobbered! Full and slanting on middle. Khan takes the charge and powers it to long on. Hit so hard that the fielder in the deep can't save it through a dive as well.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Touch short and skidding through, on off. Khan chops it to covers for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Livingstone chips it to the right of the bowler. In the air for a while but just short. A single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and sliding around middle. Drilled down to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, tucked to square leg for a single.
