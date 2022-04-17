Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
Liam Livingstone comes to the crease now.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! T Natarajan gets the other opener and Punjab are two down now. Fullish delivery, angling around off. Singh shuffles across and tries to swing across but misses and gets rapped on the pads. A huge appeal for LBW but not given. Kane Williamson takes the review in the dying seconds. Looks like missing the off stump to the naked eye. Before that, UltraEdge shows an inside edge there. So, Hyderabad went up for an LBW and comes with a caught behind decision. They won't mind it. Jonny Bairstow is not happy with the ummpire as he thinks they ran out of time...
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time on the other side of the bowler! Singh getting into the groove now! Fuller and on middle. Singh picks the length early and hits through the line and over mid on for a boundary.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, something off the middle and it will give much boost to Singh! Pitched up, on off. Singh hammers it past mid off for a boundary.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air and safe! Fuller ball, around off. Singh looks to smash it over mid off but the bat turns in his hand and it goes off the splice and over covers for a couple of runs.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Singh drives it uppishly and to Williamson at mid off who collects it on a bounce. Punjab have not connected anything off the middle yet.
T Natarajan comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Jansen keeps bowling it across to the right-hander. Bairstow looks to cut but misses.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over the fielder! A length ball, outside off, extra bounce again. Bairstow looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge, just over the leaping short third man. A boundary.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Unfortunate boundary but Bairstow will take it. Short and on middle. Bairstow looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the gloves. The ball lobs and goes over the keeper for a boundary.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Tad short and on off. Jonny pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Bairstow swings and misses.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut away to point.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Touch fuller and around off. Singh charges down the track and looks to go over mid off. Mistimes it but clears the infield and collects a couple.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A huge mix up but Bairstow makes his ground with a big dive! On a length and on off. Bairstow drops it to point and looks for a single. Singh is already switched on for the run but Bairstow is not completely sure. He takes a risk and scampers across to make it with a big dive. A single.
Jonny Bairstow walks out to bat at number 3.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Huge wicket for Hyderabad as the Punjab skipper goes for a timid score. Short in length and on middle. Dhawan skips down and looks to pull but is too late on his shot. Hits it to mid on where Marco Jansen takes it with ease. A struggling innings comes to an end.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Dhawan slaps it straight to point.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off. Dhawan mistimes it as he looks to go downtown, clears the mid off fielder easily and will get a couple of runs.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Dhawan pre-meditates and tries to paddle this one but Kumar serves it full and outside off. Dhawan plays all around it and misses it.
1.6 overs (0 Run) This one is touch short and around leg. Singh tries to pull without much control and ends up missing it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, extra bounce at 137 clicks. Singh takes the charge and tries to hoick this one but misses it completely.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Dhawan drives it hard but straight to mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slanting around off. Singh drops it to point and scampers across for a quick single. The fielder has a shy but Dhawan was well inside his crease.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around middle. Singh on his toes, blocks it out.
Who will bowl from the other end? Marco Jansen it is!
0.6 over (1 Run) Singh is off the mark on his first ball! Touch fuller and on middle. He leans and pushes it to mid on and runs across to complete his run.
0.5 over (1 Run) Length ball, angling around off. Dhawan steps across and guides it to third man for a single.
Slight halt in play! Shikhar Dhawan is down on the ground. He seems to be in some pain after being struck near the groin area. The physio is out there in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan seems fine and he is good to go!
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length and angling around middle. Dhawan tries to defend on the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the inside part of the thigh. He is down and looks in a bit of pain.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Punjab and Dhawan are underway! A length ball, on middle. Dhawan charges forward and heaves it over mid-wicket. The fielder gives a chase but the ball has enough legs to touch the ropes.
0.2 over (0 Run) This one just nips back in slightly, fuller and around off. Dhawan defends it off the inner half of the bat and onto the pads.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a fuller ball, on off. Dhawan prods and knocks it to covers.
We are all set for action! The players are out in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh will open the batting for Punjab. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will begin with the ball. Let's go!
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of Punjab, says that Mayank got hit on his toe yesterday while training but he should be fine by the next game. Informs that Prabhsimran Singh comes in and that's the only change. Mentions that they are performing well as a team and they can get better as a bowling unit, they have watched videos and seen where they can improve. Adds that the wicket is a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if they out up a good total they can put the opposition under pressure.
Kane Williamson the skipper of Hyderabad, says they will bowl first as they want to execute the plans and use their depth. Adds they are making small improvements and improving as a unit and are just adjusting to the conditions and he expects the wicket to hold out the same throughout the game. Informs they are going with the same team.
Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh (In for Mayank Agarwal), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
UPDATE - Mayank Agarwal has been ruled of today's clash. Shikhar Dhawan is all set to lead Punjab today.
PITCH REPORT - Rohan Gavaskar is near the pitch. He reckons it is hot and humid and it's a used pitch and there are tufts of grass. Adds that pace would be the key for the fast bowlers. Informs that the captain winning the toss might choose to bat first.
Punjab on the other hand have done well. They have some serious firepower and we witnessed how dangerous they can be. They have also added Jitesh Sharma to their team and he has been quite impressive, and he just adds more power in the batting order. It's their bowling attack that needs to perform slightly better if they want to get over the line here. Will Punjab stop Hyderabad's winning streak? Or will Hyderabad continue their merry way? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Talking about momentum, Hyderabad definitely holds an edge over Punjab in that matter. It's been a spectacular turnaround from them. After losing both of their opening games, they have won three matches on the trot. They have been clinical in all the departments of the game. Even though they were without Washington Sundar in the previous game, they managed to win the game quite convincingly. They will want to replicate the same here and will try and make it four in a row!
Hello and welcome folks! We are into yet another double header of the Indian T20 League. In the first game of this Super Sunday, Punjab will take on Hyderabad. There is not much that separates the two sides, both teams have played 5 games and have managed to secure 6 points thus far. With both teams filled with quality in their ranks, it will be interesting to see which team carries on their winning momentum.
... MATCH DAY ...
