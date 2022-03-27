Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) A flighted ball, on a length and on middle. Rajapaksa tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On off. Blocked out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and just outside off. Rajapaksa looks to play it to third man but misses.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, on middle. Dhawan works it to square leg and the batters get a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
Wanindu Hasaranga is brought into the attack now.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks in at number 3.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a start from Wanindu Hasaranga! He is a match-winner, truly! Slightly short and on middle. Agarwal gets low to pull and he hits it flat to Shahbaz Ahmed who is standing inside the ring at square leg, takes a sharp catch. Finally, Bangalore find the breakthrough.
Punjab are off to a flier here and Bangalore are in desperate need of wickets. Who will be the bowler who steps up though?
6.6 overs (1 Run) In the air and falls safely! Short of a length, good pace there, around off. Agarwal looks to pull but gets a top edge and it falls safe at mid off. A single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Angles across a length ball, around off. Dhawan steers it to third man for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the fielder! Short ball again, down the leg side. Dhawan pulls it late to fine leg and the fielder there puts a dive to his left but his body touched the ropes.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, it is flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Dhawan guides it to point.
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab needed a really strong start and Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan have given them just that. The wicket is a belter but the bowling has been ordinary from Bangalore, especially given the likes of David Willey and Mohammed Siraj being experienced campaigners. Punjab need more than a strong start to win and Bangalore will feel that a couple of wickets will bring down the scoring rate quite a fair bit. Also, Akash Deep comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Follows Mayank on the leg side with a flatter ball. Agarwal cuts it straight to point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and angling on off, Agarwal punches it to covers. Dhawan wanted a single but was sent back wisely.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to short fine leg for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, angling down, was slower through the air. Dhawan looks to sweep it but gets a leading edge just around the corner and to square leg. Dinesh Karthik charges there and puts a dive but fails to hold onto it, was a hard one though.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over! A full ball, on off. Dhawan skips down and tonks it towards long on for a boundary. The boundary just landed inches before the ropes and hence a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, drilled down to long on for a single.
