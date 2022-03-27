Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, on a length and on the pads. Kohli skips down and misses his flick. The ball hits him on the pads and rolls away to point.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Length ball and down the leg side. du Plessis misses his flick. The keeper fumbles and a single is stolen.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Brar sees Kohli advancing down again and he serves it on the pads, this is pushed to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kohli trying to change the gears now! Tossed up, on off. Kohli dances down and heaves it well over mid-wicket for a biggie. A much needed boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) This one comes with the angle, on a length and around leg. Kohli leans to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but it was straying down.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Shorter this time, on middle, pulled away wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball and on middle. Kohli comes down the track and wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs!
Strategic Time-Out! It's been an interesting opening 9 overs so far. The bowlers have bowled fairly well and yet the batting side had a decent Powerplay. This was not due to runs off the bat but mainly due to the extras. Anuj Rawat tried to up the ante but perished and Faf du Plessis has looked out of touch so far. But with Virat Kohli alongside him, they will look to bat as deep as possible. Punjab will be looking for wickets to put their opposition under more pressure.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Just three runs off it! Flatter and on off, cut away straight to point.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A flighted ball, outside off. du Plessis looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge to short third man.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, outside off, du Plessis keeps it out to covers.
8.3 overs (0 Run) This is full, slower in the air and just around off. du Plessis goes for the big slog-sweep but misses it completely and the ball bounces over the off pole.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and on off. du Plessis cuts it uppishly and to deep point for a couple of runs. Big boundaries and the batters will get two easily.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on the pads. Kohli flicks behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it tight, around off. du Plessis is early as he tries to drive and ends up pushing it back to Brar. Good start by Brar.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Kohli reaches to the pitch of the ball and eases it to long off for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle. Kohli leans and nudges it to mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, this one comes with the angle. du Plessis tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark as well as he pushes this full ball to long off.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off, du Plessis drills it to long off for a single.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 for Bangalore. Also, Harpreet Brar is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Chahar gets his man! A flighted ball, full and on middle, turns a bit back into the batter. Anuj Rawat gets on his knee to slog-sweep but gets beaten by the spin and the ball meets the wooden sticks behind.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) Four byes! A tossed up, full and around leg. Rawat tries to reverse sweep it but misses. The keeper fails to collect and the ball races away to the fence.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on off. Rawat slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and bags another couple of runs.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, pushed to long off for a run.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) This is full and on leg. du Plessis makes room and lofts it to long off for a couple of runs. Good running between the wickets.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A leg breaker, it lands on off and spins away. du Plessis prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Rahul Chahar is into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent finish for Bangalore! A length ball, outside off. Rawat skips down and muscles it over covers for a boundary.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short of a length, outside off, Rawat stays back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Another dropped catch but it was a terrific effort from Shahrukh Khan! A length ball, outside off. Rawat smashes it to the right of covers where Khan dives and gets a hand to it, certainly saves a boundary there. Two runs taken.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off, pushed straight to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rawat is cramped for room as he tries to go over covers, ends up hitting it to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rawat looks to cut but misses.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 71/1. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.