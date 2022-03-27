Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
18.1 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It is his power, just sheer power! Short ball, on off. Smith rides the bounce and tonks it well over long off for a maximum. 11 runs needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and angling on the pads. Khan misses his heave. A leg bye as it goes off the pads to point.
Faf du Plessis seems out of sorts here and is having a discussion with the bowler after every single ball. The fielders are being chopped and changed and they are trying to work out a plan to save the boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off. Smith thumps it to long off for a run.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smith showing his power! This is on a length and outside off. Smith hangs back and again shows his power over covers for a biggie.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, angling on the pads. Smith wrists it to square leg and beats the fielder there for a boundary. 11 run off the first three balls.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too many extras from Bangalore! Full ball, way outside off, over the tramline. Smith swings and misses.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Perfect start! A length ball, outside off. Smith powers it flat and over sweeper cover for a biggie.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) This is full and on off. Khan tries to go over long off but does not power it much. David Willey is in two minds, to catch it on a bounce or go for it. He takes it on a bounce and keeps it down to two. An eventful over from Harshal Patel.
Mohammed Siraj (3-0-35-2) to bowl out here.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, way outside off. Khan leaves it.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss, outside off. Khan hits it straight to covers. Smith wanted a single and he committed himself. Khan says no. He rushed back and a sloppy throw just help him to get back with a dive.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way outside off. A wide given.
16.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Anuj Rawat the culprit! A length ball, outside off. Smith powers it to deep cover but Anuj Rawat is stationed there, he runs to his right and drops a regulation catch. Will this prove costly?
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off. Khan squeezes it out to deep cover for a single. Singles won't do for Punjab.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A full toss, outside off. Khan swings in the air and connects thin air.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Keeps it away from the arc, over the tramline. Left alone.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A pace off delivery, fuller and on off. Smith pushes it to mid off for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, pushed back to Hasaranga.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed! A full ball on off. Khan gets low and hammers it to long off for a biggie.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and quicker and around off. Khan guides it to point. Superb from Hasaranga.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Khan leans and keeps it out.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on middle. Khan defends it out.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A googly, short and outside off. Khan chops it to point.
