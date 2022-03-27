Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
16.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Sandeep Sharma is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How many maximums is this man going to hit tonight? Arshdeep Singh misses the yorker once again and serves a juicy full toss on off. Du Plessis makes a bit of room and thumps it over the long on fence. He has raced away into the 80s.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another full toss, on off. Kohli looks to drive it straight back but toe-ends it down to long off for just a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Singh gets it into the blockhole this time. Du Plessis works it through square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Faf du Plessis is relentless! Singh pushes it full and wide, du Plessis waits for it and launches it over the long off fence for another biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, around middle and leg. Kohli pulls it down towards long on for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A high full toss, angling across off. Du Plessis slashes at it and gets it towards deep cover for just a single.
