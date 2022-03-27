Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full, around off. Smith can't get it through the cover region. 50 needed now off 30 balls.
Odean Smith is the new batter in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Anuj Rawat with another catch in the match and his efforts in the field are making a difference here. Full and wide, Liam Livingstone throws his hands at it. Livingstone carves it towards the cover-point fence. Rawat races in from the fence and dives in front to take a magnificent catch. Akash Deep gets the last laugh and Livingstone has to depart, leaving the game in the balance once more.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding in the deep from Anuj Rawat and he saves a certain boundary. This is banged in short and outside off. Livingstone hits it tennis-ball style and the ball seems to be racing towards the fence but it is cut off. Just the two taken.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked! Full and straight, Livingstone goes flat downtown and gets it over the ropes for a biggie.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, slapped away in front of square on the off side for a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. This is driven down to long off for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Two wickets in the last over have just helped Bangalore get back into the game. Still, 61 runs needed in 36 balls and Punjab have a job in hand. Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan need to make sure they take the team home. Also, Akash Deep is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, squeezed off the inner half of the bat towards short fine leg for a run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Livingstone works it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A third wide in the over from Siraj. Slower one, pushed beyond the tramline. Livingstone leaves it alone.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Very full, on the pads. Livingstone looks to flick it fine but gets it off the pads. DK does well to dive to his left and make the stop.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. This is pushed down the ground for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is fuller and angled way down the leg side. Another wide and the adrenaline is pumping now for Mohammed Siraj, he needs to just calm down a bit.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Banged in short and down the leg side. Khan looks to hook it away but misses. Wide signalled.
Shahrukh Khan comes in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Two in two for Mohammed Siraj and Raj Bawa marks his Indian T20 League debut with a golden duck. Siraj bowls a low full toss, curving into the pads and that's not an easy delivery to put away first ball. Bawa misses the flick and gets pinged on the pads. Siraj appeals and the finger is raised. Punjab lose another wicket and Siraj is on a hat-trick. What a quick turn of events this has been!
Raj Bawa comes out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mohammed Siraj was having a poor outing with the ball up until now but he might have just turned the game on its head. Siraj goes cross seam, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hangs back and looks to cut but does so uppishly and straight into the bread basket of the fielder at point. Shahbaz Ahmed takes a comfortable catch and Rajapaksa has to depart after a blistering knock. Can Bangalore now capitalize?
12.6 overs (1 Run) On leg stump, swept away to deep square leg for a single. 67 needed now off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bhanuka Rajapaksa making it look easy out there. Flighted delivery, around leg. Rajapaksa shimmies down the track and lifts it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Wanindu Hasaranga under pressure here. Goes quicker and fuller but spills it beyond the tramline. The ball goes off the keeper's pads towards short third man and they scamper through as well.
12.4 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through on off. Blocked.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Monster hit from Liam Livingstone. Tossed up, on off. Livingstone dances down the track and launches it way, way over the long off fence for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a lengthy, around leg. Rajapaksa looks to turn it leg side but gets an outside edge towards short third man. They get one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. This is punched down to long off for a single by Livingstone.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end a top over from Harshal Patel. Slower again, fuller and going across the left-hander. Rajapaksa is left bamboozled as he looks to cut.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a length and around leg stump. Rajapaksa walks down the track but gets beaten on the inside edge.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower bouncer now, over head height and well outside off. Wide called.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Length, angling into middle and leg. Rajapaksa wistfully flicks it towards deep backward square leg for a brace.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On off, nudged out towards covers for a quick single.
Liam Livingstone is in next.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Harshal Patel comes back into the attack and its the slower delivery that has done the trick. Pitched up, around off. Shikhar Dhawan makes room and advances looking to go inside out over extra cover. He is undone by the lack of pace and ends up pushing it uppishly towards the man at extra cover. Anuj Rawat takes a simple catch and Bangalore have the crucial breakthrough. 88 needed now off 52 balls.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Just short! Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track and Patel angles it into the body. Dhawan goes through with the shot and lifts it towards the backward square leg region for a couple of runs.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bhanuka Rajapaksa is on fire here! On the hips, lifted high and handsome, clearing the backward square leg fence for yet another maximum. 19 off the over and Punjab keeping up with the required run rate.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent effort in the deep from Harshal Patel and he saves a couple of runs for his side. Length, outside off. Rajapaksa slices it high and towards the third man fence. Patel runs in from the backward point fence and puts in a courageous dive for the catch. He doesn't quite get there but shows great presence of mind to save the boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower one, banged in around off. Rajapaksa looks to pull but gets undone by the lack of pace.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries are flowing at the moment for Punjab. Fullish in length, outside off. Rajapaksa hangs back and carves it through point for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time, on middle. Dhawan gets inside the line again and pulls it on the bounce to the fielder at fine leg for a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full and on the pads, Shikhar Dhawan walks across his stumps and whips it off his legs. He gets it over the fine leg fence for a maximum. The 100 is up for Punjab.
