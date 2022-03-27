Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
13.4 overs (2 Runs) A loopy ball, on middle, tucked to square leg with soft hands and they get back for the second run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle. du Plessis toe ends his drive, past the bowler and to long on for single.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row! This is full and on off. This time du Plessis gets low to hammer it straight down for a biggie.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and delivery! Faf du Plessis says enough of ones and twos! This is short and on off. du Plessis hangs back and muscles it over long off for a biggie. Sheer power.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this length ball is slapped to sweeper cover.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time it is much better and he brings up his fifty in style. The skipper making a statement. This is full and straying on the leg stump. Faf du Plessis shuffles across and scoops it beautifully and the ball lands over the fine leg fence in no time.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Huge! A short ball, angling on middle. du Plessis waits on the back foot and pulls it well over fine leg for a biggie now. He has changed the gears for sure.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Pitches it up and on off. du Plessis drives it through covers, in the gap for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on off. Kohli chops it to point for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and down the leg side. Kohli misses his tuck there and a wide is signaled.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries are coming now! A length ball, on off. Kohli smashes it through covers and the fielder there lets it through for a boundary.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on off. du Plessis drives it through covers for a single. The fielder scores a direct-hit at the bowler's end and they get another run, through overthrow.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A full ball, flighted and on off. du Plessis stays back and hammers it over long on for a biggie. Will this break the shackles?
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Liam Livingstone sees Faf du Plessis shuffling and tries to fire it in at the toes. The ball seems to have hit du Plessis' pads but a wide is signalled and Livingstone isn't happy.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a couple of runs.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) A leg breaker but was at a short-length and Faf du Plessis pulls it to deep mid-wicket. A bit of fumble and they steal a couple of runs.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, quicker and on middle, Kohli hits it to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A dipper, fuller and on off. Kohli square drives it but finds point.
Liam Livingstone to roll his arm now.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Tad short and on off. du Plessis pulls it to the right of long on and calls for two runs. This time he puts a dive and makes it, the throw was not that accurate so made it with ease.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, this is tucked behind square on the leg side for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, pushed to covers for another quick single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) On middle, flicked to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle. Virat uses his wrists to push it to covers. He takes off for a single and reaches the other end with a big dive.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Du Plessis works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
