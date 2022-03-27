Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan makes room and slices it over point for another boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Half a chance for stumping but Dinesh Karthik spills it. Willey hits the length hard and bowls it around off. Shikhar Dhawan advances but misses the ball. The ball bounces a bit extra and DK has almost no time to react.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Just a touch fuller, on off. The ball skids on and Dhawan keeps it out.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Shikhar Dhawan and the fifty is up for Punjab in no time. A length ball, well outside off. Dhawan shuffles, gets down on one knee and ramps it over the keeper for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked onto the leg side for a single.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is banged in short and outside off. Mayank Agarwal goes for the uppercut and manages to clear the point fence with ease. He looks in solid form here.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On off and angling in. Agarwal bunts it out towards mid on for one. 14 off Siraj's second over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammed Siraj is being taken to the cleaners here. Around the hips, Agarwal half-pulls it over backward square leg for another boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off at 142.7 kph. Agarwal hangs back to defend.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike from Mayank Agarwal! Right in the slot on off stump. Agarwal smokes it right back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Siraj goes full and on middle and leg. Mayank Agarwal launches the ball without much timing but is able to clear mid on and mid-wicket. They race back for two.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length, over off stump. Dhawan drops it onto the off side and picks up a run.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track again and nudges it towards mid off. He sets off for a quick single and makes it in time.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the body. Agarwal mistimes the pull shot. The ball goes aerially towards the vacant mid-wicket region and they get a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, Dhawan walks towards the ball and pulls it down to mid-wicket for a run.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up, around off. Dhawan lofts it with the swing and just about manages to clear the man at covers. They race back for two though, good running.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Agarwal goes up and over point and picks up a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, flicked away towards mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, tapped towards covers for a quick run. 15 off the over and Punjab off to a flier.
1.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! This is a disastrous start from Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Tries to angle it into the pads but spills it down leg. The ball zips through and DK can't get to it. The ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is pushed fuller and around off from Siraj. Mayank Agarwal throws his hands at it and looks to go over extra cover but ends up slashing it behind point for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards the cover region.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A length ball, tight on the off stump and just shaping away a bit. Agarwal looks to steer it towards third man but gets beaten past the outside edge.
1.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Mohammed Siraj tries to be a bit too aggressive and bangs it in high and wide, down the leg side. The ball races away to the fence and Punjab get five free runs.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Mayank Agarwal makes room leg side and Siraj follows him with a 140 kph full delivery. Agarwal misses the swing.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length, over middle. Agarwal tucks it away leg side.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammed Siraj.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bit of width on offer and Shikhar Dhawan pounces on it. Dhawan advances down the track and hammers it through the cover region for the first boundary of the innings.
0.5 over (1 Run) Good-length, over middle and shaping into Mayank Agarwal who manages to da it down towards backward point for a quick single.
0.4 over (1 Run) A length ball, around middle. Dhawan walks towards the ball and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. He is underway as well.
0.3 over (0 Run) Again some swing on offer for Willey. Even fuller this time, close to the off stump and shaping away. Dhawan plays inside the line of the ball.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lovely shape from David Willey! Pitched up a bit, around off and shaping away. Shikhar Dhawan lets it through to the keeper.
0.1 over (1 Run) Mayank Agarwal and Punjab are off the mark straightaway. Willey starts off with a length ball, wide of off stump. Agarwal slaps it towards deep point for a single.
