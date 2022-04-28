Punjab Kings will face the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, April 29. Both teams got back to winning ways in their last match, and will look to continue with the same momentum. While PBKS did a season-double over the Chennai Super Kings, LSG also defeated Mumbai Indians for the second time this season. PBKS, however, have been pretty inconsistent this season. LSG, on the other hand, have impressed everyone in their debut season, and currently sit fourth in the points table.

When will the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played on Friday, April 29.

Where will the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match begin?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)