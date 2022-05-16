Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! THROUGH THE GATE!
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, eased down to long on for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, spinning into Jitesh Sharma. Pushed back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, on middle, it is punched away to long on for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Around off. Another block by Sharma.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Floated ball, on off. Sharma lunges and blocks it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, around off. Jitesh Sharma smashes it hard and to the left of covers. David Warner dives and got some fingertips on it. Was a tough one. Two taken.
Harpreet Brar is the next man in.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPING! There was a feeling this was coming as Kuldeep Yadav was mixing it fantastically here. Yadav flights this one, on a length and around off, this one spins a bit. Liam Livingstone comes down the track and looks to go downtown but connects with thin air only. Rishabh Pant has all the time to remove the bails as Liam Livingstone didn't even try to get back, he just started to walk away.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off. Sharma works it to long off for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Sharma rocks back and punches it to cover.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, tight from Kuldeep and Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This one spins away, fuller and on off. Livingstone fails to read it and gets a leading edge to short third man. A single is taken.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A leggie, fuller and on off. Livingstone prods to defend it out.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Patel drops it short and on middle. Jitesh Sharma pulls it flat and just over the leaping mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Touch short and on off. Sharma works it out to the off side.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Sharma tucks it to mid-wicket.
Jitesh Sharma is the next man in.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a beauty from Axar Patel! An arm ball from Patel, on a length and slanting around middle and leg. Mayank Agarwal tries to punch on the back foot but the ball skids through and goes past his bat to rattle the stumps. 100th wicket for Axar Patel in the Indian T20 League. Delhi right on top here.
6.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, full and on middle. Agarwal leans to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, pushed wide of long off for a single.
DRINKS! A very productive Powerplay for Delhi this! They needed early wickets and they have got three now and the double-wicket over from Shardul Thakur has put Delhi right on the top. Punjab started well with Jonny Bairstow going well. However, the scoring rate dipped after he departed and now they are in trouble and need their skipper, Mayank Agarwal to take this game deep with Liam Livingstone. Axar Patel is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Dhawan was struggling here to play his shot. Thakur serves short of a length and around middle, it was well directed and Shikhar Dhawan was cramped as he tries to ramp it away. The ball was too close to playing that shot and it takes a faint edge before meeting the mitts of Rishabh Pant. Delhi will be very happy with how the Powerplay has gone. Punjab are 54/3 at the end of the sixth over.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Livingstone skips down and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Liam Livingstone walks out at number 4.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Thakur strikes! This is on a length and on middle, was a slower one. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is too early as he looks to heave it and gets a leading edge. The ball goes to Anrich Nortje who takes a simple catch at backward point. 107 needed in 86 balls.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGED AWAY! Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa pulls it without much conviction and it goes off the top edge, over the keeper for a boundary. Fortunate one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off. Dhawan drops it around the corner and takes a quick single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short of a length and outside off. Dhawan upper cuts it and clears short third man with ease for a boundary.
