Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air and fuller on off. Marsh drives it to covers. Tidy over, just 4 from it.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it quicker and around off. Yadav slashes it to deep cover for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter one, around off. Marsh looks to defend. The ball goes off the inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards the off side and a single is taken.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Brar sees Yadav coming down the track and pushes it outside off. Yadav drives it to deep extra-cover for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off. Marsh cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Darts it on middle. Marsh blocks it out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over! A flatter and quicker one on middle. Yadav goes back and defends it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Around off and fuller. Yadav chops it to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter that it turning away from Marsh as it pitches on middle. Marsh works it towards square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Dragged down on middle. Yadav pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wonderful shot by Lalit Yadav! Tossed up delivery on off. It is a short boundary on the leg side and Lalit Yadav slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Yadav drives it straight to the cover fielder.
Drinks! What an entertaining start we had to this game and right now it is Delhi who will enjoy the short break. Sarfaraz Khan played a brilliant cameo and after that, things have slowed down but Marsh and Yadav will look to control the middle phase. Punjab need wickets and they'll rely on Rahul Chahar to get one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Lands on a length, on off. Yadav drives it off the inside half of his blade to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Dhawan continues with fullish deliveries on the stumps. Marsh works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full again on middle. Lalit Yadav pushes it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A fullish delivery on middle. Yadav works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Marsh works it square off the wicket on the leg side for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) An appeal from the bowler but the umpire is not interested and they are not taking a review! On a length, on middle. Yadav looks to clip it away but looks like he has got an inside edge as the ball hits his pads. The batters take a run and the replays show that it is an inside edge off the bat.
Rishi Dhawan is back on. Went for 10 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but over the fielder in the ring! Nicely tossed up on middle. Marsh tries to work it towards the leg side. He is early on his shot and gets the leading edge. The ball goes over the extra-cover fielder in the ring and the batters run couple.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Marsh blocks it out.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Short and wide outside off. Marsh goes back and cuts it firmly through point for a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle. Marsh works it towards the leg side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle. Lalit Yadav drives it to covers. The fielder there fumbles a bit and a single is taken.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off as Chahar gives his first delivery good flight. Marsh pushes it to long off for a single.
Lalit Yadav gets hit on the helmet. The physio comes out and a mandatory concussion test will follow.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball that is directed quite well and Lalit Yadav tries to pull it but misses. The ball hits his helmet and goes towards the leg side. After the Powerplay, Delhi are 59/2!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good nasty bouncer from Rabada! Bangs it short on off. Lalit Yadav looks to pull but is hurried by this delivery. The ball goes off the gloves and rubs the shoulder and over the keeper's head for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Marsh steers it towards point for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short and outside off. Marsh first sets up to pull but then decide to let the ball go.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length again but around off. Yadav steers it towards third man for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle and leg. Lalit Yadav works it to short fine leg.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Delhi Capitals are 89/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.