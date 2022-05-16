Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Shardul Thakur is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his four crucial wickets.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says they wanted to win two games in a row and it happened finally. Adds that the change of pace from Liam Livingstone,was good against Warner. and can't really fault Warner in that dismissal. Tells that the process was to take the game till the deep as the wicket was slow as well. Mentions that they will assess the wicket in the next games. On Shaw, he says it is 50-50 and he'll know about him in the next game.
Time for the Presentation...
Mitchell Marsh is down for a quick chat. He says that it is a great win and one can never judge a wicket until both teams bat. Tells that he thought that they are a little below par in the first innings but their spinners bowled well and credit should be given to bowlers. Mentions that he wanted to score as many runs as possible in the Powerplay before it starts turning and Sarfaraz Khan batted well and they lost some wickets in the middle overs but is happy to get a win. Tells that they are peaking at the right time and they have a great squad and it is all about getting momentum as they move forward.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, says they didn't bat well between 5-10 overs and there they lost the game. Admits it was a chaseable score, the wicket was not as bad as seen but wickets felt regularly. Adds that two points are still crucial and a match to be won, they will try to play their best cricket there.
Time for some interviews!
In the game dominated by spinners, Thakur got four wickets and got crucial ones and that made the difference in the end. Punjab needed someone to play an anchor role like Marsh did in the first innings but they crumbled under pressure. However, all credit to Jitesh Sharma to take the game deep and Punjab have surely found a gem in this Vidarbha batter. Delhi move to the fourth spot now and things are getting quite interesting in this intense playoff race.
In the first half, it was Mitchell Marsh who held Delhi's innings together with a mature knock of 63 as wickets kept falling at the other end. It was evident in the first innings itself that spinners will have a big say in this game as Livingstone and Chahal troubled Delhi batters and especially Livingstone who got three big wickets. Delhi managed to get 159 on the board and Punjab needed a good Powerplay as batting in the middle overs was always going to be tough. Punjab started brightly as Bairstow started from where he left off in the last game. However, Nortje got rid of him and after that, a double-wicket over from Thakur brought Punjab's train off the route. The innings was derailed further as spinners wreak havoc and from 53-1, Punjab crumbled to 82-7. Delhi were looking all set for a big win but a tactical error from Pant to not bowl a spinner and some brilliant batting by Sharma took the game close. However, Thakur came back with another double-wicket over and ended Punjab's hopes of a victory here.
Delhi win this crucial game and get those important 2 points to take a big step forward towards a playoff spot. However, they would feel that they could have won this game by a bigger margin once they restricted Punjab to 82-7. However, credit should be given to Punjab and especially Jitesh Sharma to take Punjab close here and that has meant that their net run rate has not been hurt as badly as it was looking around the 13th over mark. However, this loss will still hurt them and they now need a couple of results to go their way to make it to the playoffs.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on the pads. Chahar shuffles and tickles it to short fine leg for a single. There is a run out chance but the batters get quickly inside the crease. Delhi win by 17 runs.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Angles a length ball across and Chahar misses his cut.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length but way down the leg side. Chahar fails to get his bat on it.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped! A slower full toss, on middle. Singh looks to heave but it goes off the bottom of the bat and to long on. David Warner runs forward and to his right but makes a meal of it. Shardul Thakur misses out on his five-fer.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Chahar swings his bat, mistimes to cover for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball, around off. Chahar tries to ramp it away but misses. Should have been a wide, Thakur went away with it.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 22 runs needed now! A full ball, outside off. Chahar thumps it to long off. The fielder runs to his left, dives but the ball goes under him for a boundary.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Rahul hits it to long off for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Another cocker of delivery, yorker and Rahul Chahar mistimes his hit back to the bowler.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Chahar tries to squeeze it out but gets a bottom edge to the keeper.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Singh slaps it to point where a misfield allows a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on off, pushed to cover. Chahar wants a single but is sent back.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped! A full toss, outside off. Chahar cuts it uppishly and to point where Shardul Thakur tries to take but it explodes through his hands. A single.
Arshdeep Singh is the last man in.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A length ball, outside off. Rabada again swings his bat but it goes off the higher part of the bat and Rovman Powell takes a simple one at long off. This is a big wicket as Kagiso Rabada has the ability to clear the fence but it looks quite difficult from Punjab from hereon.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! This game is still alive! Short, slower and on off. Kagiso Rabada pulls it well over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide again as this one is down the leg side. Rabada misses his flick. Pant dives full-length to his right to collect it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter and around off. Rabada looks to hook it but misses. Wide given for a height.
Kagiso Rabada is the next man in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Excellent stuff from David Warner! A knuckle ball, full and outside off. Sharma tries to clear long off but fails to get much height on it. David Warner runs forward, dives and plucks it out of the ground. Superb work from Warner and as Jitesh Sharma walks back, it should be the game for Delhi.
17.3 overs (1 Run) This is outside off. Chahar upper cuts it to deep cover for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Chahar swings and misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Terrific work from Powell in the deep! Full and on middle. Sharma hammers it to long on where Powell runs to his left, times his jump perfectly and as his momentum was taking him back, flicks the ball inside the ground and saves a six. Absolutely superb work from Rovman Powell! There is a run out appeal as well but Chahar is in.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Length and angling across. Chahar smashes it to deep cover and comes back for the second. 12 runs off the over. Jitesh Sharma will be on the strike now. 39 runs needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rahul Chahar is making up for the dot balls! Short of a length and on off. Chahar swings again but this time connects it well and hits it over cow corner for a biggie.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed! On a length and outside off. Chahar slaps it well over mid off for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row and it is not happening for Rahul Chahar! Short in length, angling outside off. Rahul misses his pull.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! Dots are gold dust right now! This is full and outside off. Chahar fails to get his bat on it.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling across, outside off. Chahar swings across and misses. Chahar just needs to give strike to Sharma.
Khaleel Ahmed will continue.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A superb yorker, angling on middle and leg. Jitesh Sharma falls on the floor as he tries to flick it. He misses and gets on the pads. That was clearly angling down but good comeback from Shardul Thakur after going for a biggie.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, Rahul works it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, slower. Chahar slaps it straight to the mid off fielder.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, this is hit to deep cover for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, well directed on middle. Sharma misses his pull. He wants a wide there but not given.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jitesh Sharma has not given up yet and looks like he will target this over! A length ball, on middle. Sharma comes down and backs away. He pulls it over long on for a biggie.
