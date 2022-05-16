Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase.
...The Chase...
A must win for both the teams and Punjab have done a decent first half job. They will look to continue with the momentum and make sure they stay in the playoffs contention. Same goes for Delhi as well, who will look to create pressure early on. Stay tuned as the chase is coming up.
Sarfaraz Khan is up for a quick chat. He says that the wicket is slow and they will try to give as less runs as possible inside the Powerplay and they would like to take wickets early in the innings. Tells that in the Powerplay, it is important to score quickly as it gets difficult to score quickly later on. Mentions that they wanted to up the ante in the middle overs but lost wickets in the process and tells that they will also look to take wickets at regular intervals. Talks about his scoop shot and says that it is important to read the bowler's mind while playing those shots. Says that they would have to take wickets in the Powerplay to defend this total.
Punjab will be happy with the score but just like Marsh, someone has to anchor the innings for them. Their innings was mostly thrived by spinners as they controlled the middle phase quite well and that created enormous pressure on Delhi, leading to a flurry of wickets. The seamers had to come up with variations and they did a decent job as well. Liam Livingstone though was the pick of the bowlers as he took three huge wickets of Warner, Pant and Powell.
Delhi were off to a good start thanks to a quickfire knock by Sarfaraz Khan. The middle phase saw spinners coming into action and after being in a good position, Delhi lost the plot as runs dried up and wickets started to fall. Mitchell Marsh's stay till the end helped them to reach where Delhi are. He read the pitch and played a responsible innings of 63. After his departure, Delhi missed out to finish it well.
Punjab have done really well to keep Delhi near the 160-run mark. At one stage, it looked like 170-175 pitch but it's been on the slower side and Punjab will be the happier team at the break.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Couple to end the innings! Nails a yorker on middle. Patel heaves it to wide long on and comes back for the second run. Delhi finish with 159/7 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and slower one this at 117.7 kph. Kuldeep Yadav looks to heave it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and the batters run for a leg bye. There is a direct hit at the batter's end but replays show that Patel is safe.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Almost a yorker on off. Yadav makes room and carves it to sweeper cover for a couple.
Kuldeep Yadav comes in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur holes out and Arshdeep Singh gets his third wicket! A low full toss on middle. It was there to hit but Shardul Thakur does not time his hit and the ball goes straight into the hands of Harpreet Brar at long on. Easy catch and can Punjab restrict Delhi under 160 here?
19.2 overs (1 Run) Another very full delivery on middle. Patel heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Brilliant yorker to start the over! On middle. Thakur looks to whip it away but gets the inside edge onto his pads. A run taken as the ball rolls towards the off side.
Who will bowl the final over? Arshdeep Singh it is!
18.6 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, on off. Thakur hits it hard to long off for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Patel works it to backward square leg for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Punjab took the review for a caught behind but the UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved. A length delivery around leg. Patel looks to clip it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and Jitesh Sharma takes the catch behind the stumps. There is an appeal but the umpire is not interested. Review is taken but Patel is safe in the end.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Thakur hits it to long off for a single.
Shardul Thakur comes in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good catch from Rishi Dhawan and this is a big wicket for Punjab! This could make a difference of 10-15 runs to the final score. A very full delivery on middle. Marsh flicks it aerally towards deep mid-wicket. He does not get the desired distance and Rishi Dhawan comes running in from the deep. He dives forward and takes a very fine catch.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Marsh looks to slam it away towards the leg side but only gets the cue end of his blade.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Marsh will retain the strike with a single! A low full toss on off. Marsh carves it to long off for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but just away from Shikhar Dhawan! A low full toss on off. Marsh hits it aerailly towards long off as he miscues his lofted shot. Shikhar Dhawan there comes running and dives to his left but fails to reach it. The ball goes though him for a boundary in the end.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This is poor tactics by Arshdeep Singh! The fine leg is inside the circle and he is coming 'round the wicket and angling the ball towards the leg side. Freebie for Marsh. He looks to flick it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards the fence for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! Low full toss, almost in the blockhole. Patel hits it to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker this time, on middle. Marsh heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Marsh is going to attack seamers now! Singh comes ;round the wicket and bowls a short ball on middle. Fine leg is inside the circle and Marsh pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl now.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in the over and 11 runs from it! Slower in the air on middle. Patel skips down the track and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket. In the gap and it races away towards the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, on off. Marsh drives it to deep extra-cover for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Mitchell Marsh! This has been a responsible innings from the Aussie! This ball is short and outside off. Marsh cuts it tthrough covers for a boundary. Much-needed boundary!
16.3 overs (1 Run) Brar darts it around leg. Patel looks to slog-sweep but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wider outside off. Marsh this time drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Marsh drives it to cover-point.
More spin, Harpreet Brar is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Another quicker delivery and slightly shorter one around off. Patel cuts it to point.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pushed outside off and it is bit too wide. Patel leaves it alone.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter and shorter delivery, outside off. Patel looks to cut it but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A lef-spinner to Marsh, it pitches on middle and turns away. Marsh pushes it towards the off side for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Patel heaves it towards cow corner for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! It is full and outside off. Patel drives it through covers for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter and shorter delivery, outside off. Patel cuts it to point.
