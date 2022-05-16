Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over and Jitesh Sharma will retain the strike! Short and wide outside off. Jitesh Sharma cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 59 needed now from 30 balls!
14.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length, around off. Jitesh Sharma steers it towards deep backward point and gets a couple.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! Khaleel Ahmed tries a short ball on middle. Jitesh Sharma gets into the position early and pulls it firmly over deep square leg for a maximum.
14.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Back of a length, outside off and angling across the batter. Rahul Chahar looks to work it towards the leg side. However, he gets an outside edge and the ball goes in the air towards third man but short of the fielder for a couple.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Rahul Chahar blocks it off the back foot.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) A slower length ball, outside off. Rahul Chahar looks to push it away. The ball goes off the thick outside edge away from the slip fielder for a couple towards third man.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Jitesh Sharma punches it towards deep backward point and comes back for the second run. 71 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Handy runs for Punjab! They need to get as many runs as possible as net-run rate can play a big factor in the end. A short ball on middle. Jitesh Sharma looks to pull but gets the top edge. The ball goes in the air but behind the keeper for a boundary.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball but it is too high and around off. Jitesh Sharma leaves it alone.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Jitesh Sharma blocks it off the back foot.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Nasty short ball! It is angling into the body. Jitesh Sharma does well to sway away from the line of the ball.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Ohh...the run-out is a last thing Punjab need here! On a length, on off. Jitesh Sharma pushes it towards point and sets off for a single. However, Rahul Chahar sends him back and Lalit Yadav at point has a shy at the batter's end. He misses and Jitesh Sharma is safe in the end.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Jitesh Sharma cuts it straight to point.
Drinks! Jitesh Sharma is the last known batter for Punjab and other than a Delhi win from hereon will be a surprise. The spinners have done an incredible job for Delhi and they will look to end things quickly and keep an eye on NRR. 78 needed in 42 balls.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air and enticing the batter to come on the front foot. Rahul Chahar pushes for it and gets beaten off the outside edge. 78 needed from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter one on middle. Rahul Chahar blocks it off the front foot.
Rahul Chahar walks to the crease.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Axar Patel keeps it simple, wicket to wicket and gets rewarded! Patel bowls it full on off. Rishi Dhawan tries to make something there and goes for the sweep shot. He misses and the ball knocks over his off stump. This is looling very bad for Punjab now, they still need 78 from 44 balls and have just three wickets in hand.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on off. Jitesh Sharma drives it to long off for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, around off. Rishi Dhawan opens the face of his blade a bit and the ball goes towards short third man. A single taken.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Patel bowls it slightly short and outside off. Rishi Dhawan cuts it to backward point.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full again and outside off. Rishi Dhawan drives it to deep extra-cover for a single. 80 needed now from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav comes 'round the wicket and serves it full on off. Rishi Dhawan blocks it off the front foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly on the shorter side on middle. Jitesh Sharma works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for Punjab here! Tossed up on middle. Jitesh Sharma looks to work it towards the leg side. The ball goes more off a leading edge of Sharma's blade over the bowler and races away towards the fence.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Another couple of runs! A fuller one on middle. Jitesh Sharma works it to deep square leg for a couple.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely tossed up on middle. Jitesh Sharma works it to right of long on for a couple. Rovman Powell there misfields a bit and that allows a couple.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Rishi Dhawan works it towards the leg side.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Straighter line again and flatter. Rishi Dhawan drives it back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Rishi Dhawan blocks it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Driven to short cover this time.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Darts it fuller on middle again. Jitesh Sharma drives it right of the short cover fielder. The fielder dives and half-stops it. A single taken.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A quicker one and fuller on off. Rishi Dhawan pushes it to long off for a single.
