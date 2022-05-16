Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! This is superb from Rahul Chahar! He is done with the ball and has been economical as well. Flatter and on leg, it is flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, turning on the pads. Patel turns it to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Make it four! This is served around off, on the shorter side and Patel keeps it out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Patel feeling the pressure! On middle, blocked out.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Another appeal this time from the bowler for LBW but not given! Tossed up, on the pads. Patel flicks it to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A big shout from the keeper for a caught behind appeal but nothing given! Fuller and spinning down the leg side. Patel misses his flick. Might have brushed his thigh pad.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, slower through the air and on off. Patel works it to deep cover for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Punched to deep cover for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Axar Patel walks out to bat.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Delhi are falling apart here! Liam Livingstone again makes the ball to turn, on a length and around middle and turning away. Powell tries to loft it as he gets on the back foot but without much conviction and it balloons up in the night sky and to mid off. Shikhar Dhawan runs in from deep, covers a lot of ground and takes a sharp catch. Thigh-five as we have seen so many times this season from Shikhar.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, shorter and Marsh plays it to deep cover for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Serves it down the leg side. Marsh leaves it alone.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Slants it on the pads, it is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Huge turn there! Flatter, quicker and outside off, spinning sharply away. Marsh hangs his bat out and the ball whizzes past his outside edge. Good over from Chahar, just two off it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Darts it on the pads. Powell wrists it to square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Powell leans and pushes it to covers.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off. Powell again blocks it.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter, outside off, spinning away. Powell drops it to cover.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for one.
Rovman Powell walks out to the middle.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPING! Liam Livingstone gets the better of Pant this time after going for a six! Liam flights this again but drops it a touch short and makes it spin away. Pant puts his skates on to go downtown but misses and Jitesh Sharma, behind the stumps, whips the bails off in a flash. Pant tries to get back but the replay shows he was nowhere near his crease.
Is this stumped? The replays roll in and they show that Pant is out of the crease as the keeper whips the bails off.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rishabh Pant and one-hand six! Still a better love story than twilight! Flighted and on middle. Pant comes down the track and thumps it over long on for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Marsh tucks it to square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A leg spinner, full and on leg. Marsh looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge, back to Liam Livingstone who collects it on a bounce. Good bowling this from Liam.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Pant drives it to deep cover for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A leg breaker, fuller and on off, Marsh works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A really soft dismissal! Short and outside off, was really slow. Yadav first thinks to leave it alone but at the very last moment throws his bat at it and spoons one straight to Bhanuka Rajapaksa at backward point who takes a simple catch. This might not be a bad thing for Delhi as they have some big hitters to follow.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on middle. Yadav pulls it to deep square leg. Kagiso Rabada runs to his right, dives and does well to save a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off, pushed to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome boundary for Delhi! This is full from over the wicket and on off, slower as well. Marsh lofts it, not off the middle but powers it well enough to sail it over the long on fence.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off, Marsh punches it to covers, a misfield and a couple of runs are taken.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
