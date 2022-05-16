Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa keeps it out on the leg side.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full but down the leg side. Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses his sweep.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Ohh... Both batters were stranded on one end but Lalit Yadav needed to show more composure there.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter one on middle. Shikhar Dhawan blocks it out.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A shorter delivery on middle. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Huge appeal from Delhi players and especially from Pant! The umpire though is not interested and they go for a review! The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking that it is umpire's call on wicket's hitting. So the original decision stays and Shikhar Dhawan will continue. This is a flatter delivery angling into middle. Shikhar Dhawan looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal. However, after taking the review the result is not out.
Lalit Yadav to bowl now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa drives it back to the bowler. End of a successful over from Anrich Nortje.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Anrich Nortje breaks the opening stand and gets rid of dangerous Jonny Bairstow! He bangs it short on middle. Jonny Bairstow goes for the pull shot but does not try to keep it along the ground. The ball goes in the air but straight to Axar Patel near the deep backward square leg fence. He takes the catch and Punjab lose their first.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart cricket from Jonny Bairstow! It is very full on off. Jonny Bairstow makes the room and finds the gap through covers for a boundary with a drive.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Anrich Nortje has overstepped and it will be a Free Hit coming up now. Coming to the ball, it is on a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan steers it towards third man for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shikhar Dhawan makes room and Anrich Nortje follows him. Lands on a length, around leg. Shikhar Dhawan looks to push at it but gets beaten off the outside edge. Not sure what Shikhar Dhawan was trying to do there.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker on middle. Jonny Bairstow flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punjab are off to a good start here! Back of a length, on middle and Jonny Bairstow in such a good form will not miss out. He pulls it towards deep backward square leg fence for a boundary.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and 13 from it! A full delivery on off. Shikhar Dhawan stays in his crease this time and hits it hard past mid on for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track a bit early and Khaleel Ahmed cleverly bangs it short on middle. Shikhar Dhawan still goes for the pull shot and mistimes it to mid on.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good delivery! Nails a yorker on off. Jonny Bairstow looks to heave it across the line. He gets the inside edge onto his pads. A run taken as the ball rolls towards the off side.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan dabs it towards the off side and takes a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Jonny Bairstow drags it from outside off towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here we go... first maximum for Jonny Bairstow and Punjab now! That typical pick-up shot from Jonny Bairstow! This is not a bad delivery, lands on a length, around off. Jonny Bairstow picks the length quickly and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle. Jonny Bairstow flicks it to deep square leg for a single and retains the strike.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan does not get the width he needed to play the cut shot. He, however goes for a cut shot and gets the inside edge past stumps towards the leg side for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery, on a length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan punches it to point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around leg. Jonny Bairstow makes room and cuts it to third man for a single.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jonny Bairstow is a danger man for Delhi here! Slightly shorter delivery on middle. Jonny Bairstow is quick to jump on it and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan defends it onto the turf and Jonny Bairstow calls for a single and they complete it easily.
Who will bowl from the other side? Anrich Nortje it is!
0.6 over (1 Run) Single to end the over! A fullish delivery on off. Shikhar Dhawan drives it right of mid off and takes a quick single. 6 from the first over!
0.5 over (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Jonny Bairstow heaves it to deep square leg for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is better! Fullish delivery, outside off. Jonny Bairstow looks to drive it away from his body but misses.
0.3 over (0 Run) Overcompensating for the previous delivery! It is very full and down the leg side. Jonny Bairstow looks to clip it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes to the keeper. Khaleel Ahmed appeals but nothing there.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Jonny Bairstow and Punjab are underway with a boundary! Lovely timing there! Back of a length, around off. Jonny Bairstow rides the bounce and creams it through cover-point for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Khaleel Ahmed starts with a length delivery, around off. Jonny Bairstow with a gentle push towards the off side.
