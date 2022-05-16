Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Pitched up, in the slot. Marsh shuffles a bit and heaves it over cow corner for consecutive sixes.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Marsh is in the red-hot form! This is confidence! Full ball, on middle. Marsh lofts it through the line and straight down the ground for a biggie.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length and angling on the pads. Marsh flicks it through mid-wicket and collects a brace.
Kagiso Rabada to start from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) On middle, fuller, swept to square leg where the fielder fumbles and the batters steal another run. Two runs taken. Spinners would be key to this game and we have already found that out.
0.5 over (1 Run) Flighted ball, full and outside off, bit of turn. Marsh opens the face of the bat and dabs it past short third man for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off, Marsh blocks off the back foot.
0.3 over (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle. Khan nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Marsh tucks it to square leg for a single.
Mitchell Marsh walks out at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a start this is for Punjab! First delivery and the dangerous David Warner is gone! Livingstone floats this one, outside off, it bounces a bit as well. Warner tries to drive it but gets a thick outside edge and Rahul Chahar at point takes the simplest of catches. An electric start to an electric game.
We are all set to begin! Punjab players make their way out to the middle. Sarfaraz Khan and David Warner are the openers for Delhi. It is the fifth opening pair they have used this season. Spin to start for Punjab. Liam Livingstone will start the proceedings. Here we go...
So, Punjab feel they have found their best XI while Prithvi Shaw's absence is hurting Delhi a bit. Khaleel Ahmed is back and that will give a huge boost to Delhi.
Rovman Powell is down for a chat. He says they'll try to bring the best game knowing what is at stake. Adds that it's their 4th game here, it's not been a happy hunting ground for them but they'll try to change. Admits he doesn't like one side with a bigger boundary, he likes it when the circumference and everything is roughly around the same so the bowlers can bowl from any end but now they know what the bowlers will come up with.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they were looking to bowl first but that is not in their control. Informs they have made two changes as Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Chetan Sakariya and Sarfaraz Khan for Srikar Bharat. Mentions that they were focusing on how they can prepare for the match and as a captain he was talking to his team about just concentrating on the game and that is all that matters.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, says they will bowl first. Feels like the wicket won't change much and dew can come into play. Informs they are playing the same team. Mentions that they have found the right combination and it is going well from the last few games. Shares that they'll take as another game, it is important to win but they'll follow the process.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Sarfaraz Khan (In place of Srikar Bharat), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed (In place of Chetan Sakariya).
Punjab (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Punjab. They have elected to BOWL first.
Pitch Report - Graeme Smith is near the pitch. He says the dimension will play a key role as it is short on one side. Adds that there is a lively grass covering but underneath it is very dry, spin can come into play. Mentions that the captain winning the toss will look to chase here and 165 looks a par score.
Delhi and Punjab both have not won two consecutive games this season, so surely one of them will stitch a winning streak here. Both teams have found their balance after mixing and shuffling early on and it's very hard to pick one team with the upper hand right now. It's easy for you, cheer your favorite team, lay back, and enjoy the action. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Hello everyone and welcome to the final week of action in the group stages. It's Punjab vs Delhi in match number 64. Both the teams are relishing out of the top four and their fate to make the next round relies upon themselves. A slight hiccup now and they could lose a shot forward. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY...
