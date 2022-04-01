Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe was left emotional and lost for words after he watched the biopic on his life along with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. The movie, 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?', was officially released on Friday. KKR shared a video where Tambe was seen watching the movie along with the KKR players and staff. Tambe then got up to speak a few words, but choked up as he started. "I just want to say," he said, before tearing up. The team then broke into applause to encourage the veteran spinner.

"Just never give up on your dreams," he said, after gathering his composure.

"Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true," he said, still emotional.

"We were quite excited to watch the movie, and today we finally got to see it. It was emotional, the songs were also nice, and then hearing his speech at the end, I was a little teary at the end," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said in the video.

There were claps, cheers, whistles and pats on the back for Pravin Tambe when the movie finished.

"Lot of people know that I debuted when I was 41, but they don't know what I did before that. So people will watch the movie and get to know and hopefully it will make them think that one should never give up," Tambe said in the video.

Tambe had not played any professional cricket before being picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2013. He became the oldest Indian Premier League (IPL) debutant when he played for them that season.

He even went on to take a hat-trick against KKR in 2014.

He was bought by KKR in the auction ahead of IPL 2020, but the BCCI cancelled his contract as he had taken part in a T10 league without the requisite permissions.

He did go on to play for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

KKR, meanwhile, started their IPL 2022 campaign on a high, beating Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, but were beaten in a low-scoring thriller by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match.

They take on Punjab Kings in their third game on Friday.