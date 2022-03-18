India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all geared up to lead the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This will be Hardik's first assignment as the leader of an IPL franchise and cricket enthusiasts will be eager to know whether he is able to live up to the expectations. IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 but Gujarat Titans will play their first match on March 28.

Ahead of the tournament, Hardik Pandya has opened up on his expectations from the season and how he sees Gujarat faring.

"I am quite happy with the team, it is a new team. To be honest, we are not here to prove anything, we are here to play good cricket. We are here to make sure the environment is right and players can flourish. There is no expectation as such, we are going to be a team which will make sure that it keeps improving," said Hardik in a video posted on official Twitter handle of IPL.

Hardik has spent some time on the sidelines due to injury issues and he even went to National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation. Hardik's last game for India came at the T20 World Cup 2021.

"I was just spending time with the family, working hard as always. Making sure I prepare well," said Hardik.

Gujarat Titans are placed alongside Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Group B. The franchise will play their first match of the tournament against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

Gujarat Titans Squad:Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (C), Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Sadarangani, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan.