9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on in the over! On middle, defended.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Runs are flowing and Mumbai surely favourties now! On the pads, this is swept past the fielder at deep square leg for another boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Varma looks to guide it on the off side but gets an under edge.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! On middle, Varma steps down the track, gets to the pitch of it and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. What a knock this guy is playing.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Sees Kishan dance down the track and bowls it very full, it is jammed down to long off for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) The googly, it lands on middle and spins away. Varma looks to defend but it goes off the outer half on the off side for one.
Drinks! Mumbai are going along nicely here depsite losing two wickets. Ishan Kishan is looking in great form and Tilak Varma is also looking quite comfortable in the middle. However, the target is a big one and with the quality in the ranks of Rajasthan, they would be backing themselves to defend this total. They need wickets here though and if they get Ishan Kishan out early after the break, they will be back at the driver's seat.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards square leg for one.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Fuller and on off, Varma stands tall and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie. That is a lovely strike.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Yet again, well outside off, Kishan hits it towards cover for one.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding! Shorter and outside off, this is carved out towards deep point. The fielder in the deep does well to dive to his left and stop it. Two taken.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This is also very wide outside off, Varma reaches out for it, it goes towards deep cover for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Saini is not having a good day so far! A full toss outside off, Varma strokes it through covers, wide of the fielder at deep point and into the fence.
Tilak Varma seems to have some trouble with his left leg. He has got some treatment now and is ready to resume. Navdeep Saini is back on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Off the glove but over the keeper! On middle, Varma looks to sweep, this goes off the glove but over the keeper and towards short fine leg for one. Good start then by Chahal.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another run as this is flicked through square leg.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is nudged behind the corner for one.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, this is slapped through covers for two.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Turn! This lands on middle and turns back in. Kishan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Flat six and the last ball spoils the over. Welcome one for Mumbai! Shorter and down the leg side. Varma pulls it hard and it sails over the backward square leg fence.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is swept through square leg for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! On the pads, Varma now works it through mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Kishan steps out, he gets way too close to the pitch of the ball, swings but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Just short! The odd ball is holding onto the surface. This one does. On off, length, it holds in the surface. Tilak polays a check-drive. It goes uppishly but lands short of mid off who dives forward. A very good comeback from Krishna after going for a boundary early on. Mumbai are 50 for 2 after the first 6.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, defended. Can he now end the over well?
5.4 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! 50 up for Mumbai! On off, this is guided to point. The fielder fumbles and a run is taken.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Close! Kishan looks to be cheeky, he tries to upper cut this ball on off but misses. Too close to play that shot.
5.2 overs (0 Run) That was cracked! Shorter and outside off, Kishan slaps it hard but to covers.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is wonerful! Sublime! Outside off, Kishan waits and just guides it past short third man for a boundary. He is playing a gem here. Probably holds the key.
