Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OVER THE FENCE! Samson joins the act now and this is a huge over. 14 from it. This is shorter and on middle, Samson stays back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Single to follow the boundary then! Length and on off, Buttler guides it towards point for one.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Shorter in length and on middle, Buttler pulls it hard, he finds the gap and this races away into the fence.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Buttler looks to use the pace and tries to guide it past point but finds the fielder there.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Really good work in the field there! A full toss on the pads, it is worked through square leg. Thampi from fine leg, runs to his left, slides and keeps it down to two.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and well wide outside off, Samson strokes it through covers and takes one.
Tymal Mills is back on. He bowled a brilliant first over. Gave away only one run and got a wicket too.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! That ball spoils the over somewhat, it does release the pressure that was building! On the pads, this is swept fine on the leg side for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Buttler misses out! Down the leg side, Buttler looks to sweep but hits it close to short fine leg. Bumrah runs to his right and makes a good stop. Something has to give now. Three dots in a row.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! On middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Buttler moves around in his crease. Murugan bowls it well, flatter and on middle, defended. A little bit of turn there too.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Samson makes room, he is followed, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Buttler works it through square leg for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Buttler looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
Another good over for Rajasthan. Will we see bowling change or will Kieron Pollard continue? Rohit Sharma decides that it is time to bring Murugan Ashwin back into the attack. He gave away just 4 runs in his first over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Two boundaries in a row and what seemed like being a good over for Mumbai is turning out to be a good over for Rajasthan! Outside off, Buttler looks to play it fine, it runs off the edge and a lot finer than he wanted to play and down to the third man fence. Fifty for Buttler. A very sensible knock from him so far. He needs to keep going and take his side to a big score.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a good effort in the field but in vain! Shorter and outside off, Buttler waits and then cuts it past point. The fielder in the deep, makes a lot of ground to his left and dives, he does try to push it back in but the ball rolls onto the ropes.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Angled away from off, this is guided down to third man for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Goes shorter in length and angles it away from the off pole. Left alone.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, shorter, this is slapped through covers for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Buttler walks across, this is bowled shorter and outside off, Buttler pushes it through covers for one. Not a bad over then from Pollard.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A quick run! On off, Samson waits and then pushes it to covers for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, this is nudged on the leg side.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and put away! Outside off, Samson stays back and cuts it through point, this one races away to the fence.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Drinks! Mumbai have done well to take two wickets in the Powerplay. Apart from the fourth over which was bowled by Basil Thampi, they have been disciplined and would look to put pressure on Rajasthan now as Sanju Samson joins Jos Buttler in the middle. Jos Buttler, though is looking in his elements and if these two build a partnership here we might see some more fireworks today. Kieron Pollard is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a top class over from Tymal Mills! Stunning. It was the last over of the Powerplay and he gives away only a run and takes a wicket. Devdutt Padikkal looks to make use of the last ball of the first 6. He steps down the track, this is bowled short and on the body. Padikkal is hurried in the pull, it goes off the top edge and Rohit Sharma at covers takes an easy catch. So except for that one over, it is an excellent Powerplay for Mumbai.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid on for one. Can he end the over well now?
5.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 in a row! Buttler now looks to play the paddle scoop by moving across. This is banged in short and angled away from off. Buttler misses.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Good length and on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a beauty! This starts around middle and shapes away. Buttler is beaten all ends up as he tries to block.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Mills starts well! Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
