Mumbai have stayed true to their character of being the slow-starters. However, they would feel that they were in with a great chance when Kishan and Varma wer going. Both the young batters notched up their respective fifties but failed to carry on. However, they lost the game when, David and Sams lost their wicket in one over against Chahal and after that it was too much for Pollard to do all by himself.
The foundation of this victory was led by Buttler has he smashed his second Indian T20 League century. The innings took Rajasthan to yet another good score and then with the ball with the presence of some experienced head in the bowling lineup, they managed to pull off a win. As mentioned earlier, it was the duo of Ashwin-Chahal who changed the game with three wickets in the matter of two overs when Mumbai were going strong and were ably supported by Boult. Krishna was bit expensive today but he set the tone with a big wicket of Sharma. Overall, it has been another convincing bowling performance by Rajasthan.
Rajasthan make it two in two and once again, they have successfully defended the target yet again, the only team so far to do so. They were under the pump though but Ashwin and Chahal in the 15th and 16th over respectively displayed great maturity and killed the chase. Mumbai fought hard but have once again ended on the losing side.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A wicket to end things then and it is that man, the man for Rajasthan, Jos Buttler who takes the catch! Another full toss from Saini, this is outside off, Pollard hits it straight to deep cover where Buttler makes no mistake. End of a brilliant last over by Saini. Yes, he had a lot to defend but he did so brilliantly. RAJASTHAN WIN BY 23 RUNS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Not sure why Pollard is not running now, a yorker on off, this is jammed out to point.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Make that 24 needed from 2. A full toss on off, this is hit hard down to long off for no runs.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Now Rajasthan can't lose if Saini bowls three legal deliveries! Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
19.2 overs (0 Run) DOT! Another one of those and Rajasthan should get home! Full and outside off, Pollard looks to go big but misses.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson won't mind fours! Mumbai still in the game though, 24 needed in 5. Full and outside off, this is hit hard through covers for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with an extra. Well wide outside off, left alone.
Who will bowl the last over? Whoever it may be, he has 28 to defend against Pollard. It is going to be Saini. Pollard has hit 6 sixes in an over, he needs one les this time. Can he do a miracle here?
18.6 overs (0 Run) Nothing from the freebie which means 29 needed in the last over! A slower one on the pads, this is worked down to short fine leg no run taken.
18.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! A LOT HAPPENED ON THAT DELIVERY! This is short and on middle, Pollard looks to pull but misses. He loses his bat as he swings. They go for one. Samson runs Ashwin out. A no ball is now signaled as it is the second bumper in the over. Free Hit coming up but it is Bumrah who will be on strike.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Adding salt to the wound! A boundary off the outside edge! Full and outside off, Pollard looks to lift it over mid off but it goes off the outside edge down to the third man fence.
18.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Not sure if that would make a difference in the game but Krishna is not happy, he could have had another wicket there. This is full and on off, Pollard looks to go over covers but ends up slicing it towards sweeper cover. Yashasvi Jaiswal puts down a sitter. No run taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide! Short and on middle, Pollard looks to pull but misses. Way too high that one.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Wants two and gets two! Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off. Two taken. Twos won't help though.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another wide! Another one well wide outside off, left alone.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Marginal call but a good one! Well wide outside off, Pollard swings but misses. Boundary needed though. Boundaries we should write.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one, fuller and on middle, Pollard looks to swing but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Keeps it wide outside off, outside the arc of Pollard, he swings but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Nothing from the last two then! A full toss on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket. Pollard does not take the run.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Could have there! A full toss outside off, this is hit to covers. This is probably a freebie now for Muurgan. Pretty sure Pollard won't be taking a run so he can look to go big.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A slower one now outside off, Pollard drags it towards deep mid-wicket for one. Can Ashwin get a boundary in the last two balls.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Over the fence! 10 from the first three balls. Fuller and on middle, this is hammered flat and wide of long on for a biggie. Game on, folks, game well and truly on.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Better! Goes full and wide outside off, Pollard swings but misses.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss and put away! That is such a poor ball. He has fine leg and square leg in the end, this is a full toss on the pads, it is whipped past square leg for a boundary.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and on middle, Ashwin evades it. 50 needed in the last thee. Seen Pollard do that before, can he do it again?
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Ashwin will have to play his part too if his side are to have a chance! Length and on off, this is slapped over covers for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Ashwin ducks under it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Pollard is off the mark as he guides it to point.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shorter and down the leg side, left alone.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Slipping down leg! Angled into the pads, Pollard looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad. A huge shout but turned down.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers. Ashwin does the right thing by giving the strike to Pollard.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this one turns away. Pollard pushes it to covers. End of an over which has probably won the game for Rajasthan.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended. Pollard is happy to play Chahal out.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That would have been a hat-trick for Chahal! That is a big let off. Karun Nair, the subtitute, at fault! On middle, this lands and turns away. Ashwin looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge to the left of the first slip fielder who dives but spills it.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Sams goes on the very first ball and the game is slipping away now from Mumbai! Chahal has two in two. Everything now depends on Pollard. This is tossed up on middle, it is the leg spinner. Sams looks to heave it on the leg side, it goes off the top edge. Both long on and deep mid-wicket go for it. In the end it is Buttler from deep mid-wicket who takes it with a dive.
DRINKS! Have to believe, everything now depends on Pollard for Mumbai. Yes, Sams can hit it big but Pollard is the man with experience and it is he who Mumbai will be relying on. He has done it before, can he dot it again. On the other hand, Rajasthan will know, they are probably a wicket away from sealing the deal.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is clipping the top of middle and the powerful David is a goner! This lands around leg and then turns away. David goes back and looks to defend but is beaten by the turn. It hits the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised. David reviews after a chat with Pollard. Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call is the right one. Mumbai do not lose a review but they do lose the Powerful David. Rajasthan on top now.
