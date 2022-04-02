Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase!
...THE RUN CHASE…
A lot will now depend on what kind of start do Mumbai get off too! The openers will have to do well. The middle order is a little inexperienced and Rajasthan will know that. Can Boult get a couple of early wickets against his former team? We will find out.
Except for Bumrah and Mills to some extent, the Mumbai bowlers were really poor. Sams too bowled well in bits and pieces but the rest were taken to the cleaners. Pollard, Thampi, whose overs we believe were the momentum changing one and Ashwin was quite wayward with his lines and lengths and due to that, they will now be chasing a big score.
The start though was not the best for Rajasthan as they lost two wickets inside the Powerplay. However, Samson and Buttler played brilliantly and laid the platform for a big score. Buttler was the mainstay for Rajasthan in this innings with a brilliant ton. The rest batted around him and he is the major reason as to why his side have gotten close to 200. However, they will be a tad disappointed they did not cross the 200-run mark.
End of a power-packed batting performance from Rajasthan but Mumbai will be pleased they have not let them cross the 200-run mark which looked very possible at one stage. The last two overs is what has not let Rajasthan run away with the game and has also given Mumbai the momentum. Still though, Rajasthan will be pretty pleased with their position in the game.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tymal Mills gets the wicket off the last ball and finishes with three wickets! Good comeback by Mumbai! A low full toss on middle. Riyan Parag goes for a big hit down the ground but miscues it. The ball goes towards long on and Tim David takes a good low catch diving forward. Rajasthan finish with 193/8!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is hit very hard! A very full delivery on off. Parag goes deep in his crease and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short and slower delivery on leg. Boult works it to fine leg for a single.
Trent Boult is the next batter in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket and last two overs have been great for Mumbai! A slower length ball, on middle. Saini makes room and is deceived by the slower pace of this delivery, he looks to hit it towards the leg side. The ball goes in the air and behind square on the leg side. Ishan Kishan runs to his left to settle under it and takes a good catch.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Saini slices it towards deep cover for a couple.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A slower yorker on off. Parag hits it to covers for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin departs now as he tries to take a second run. This is very full outside off, almost a yorker. Ashwin guides it towards third man and comes back for the second tun. The throw is good from Tilak Varma and Ashwin is short of his crease as Ishan Kishan whips the bails off. Navdeep Saini is the next batter in.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! What an over this has been, he has got both set-batters in the over. A yorker on middle. Perfect one. Buttler makes room and looks to hit it towards the off side. He misses. The ball shatters the stumps and Buttler walks back after a brilliant knock. Ravichandran Ashwin is the next man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker again and down the leg side. Buttler moves across and looks to scoop but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another appeal but the umpire is not interested again! This is a yorker on middle and leg. Parag looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal. The umpire says no and the batters run a leg bye.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jasprit Bumrah gets his man this time and Shimron Hetmyer departs! A low full toss on middle. It was there for Shimron Hetmyer to hit and he looks to go big towards deep mid-wicket. He mistimes it and ends up hitting it straight to Tilak Varma there. He takes a catch and end of great cameo by Shimron Hetmyer. Riyan Parag is the next man in.
18.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Mumbai lose their review and Jos Buttler gets a single. He gets to his century! This is very full on middle. Buttler looks to work it towards the leg side but gets the inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes towards the leg side and a single is taken. Meanwhile, there is an appeal but the umpire says no. Mumbai review it but the UltraEdge shows that bat is involved. So a single and Jos Buttler has showed his class yet again today with his second century in the Indian T20 League!
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over and Buttler moves onto 99! Back of a length, outside off. Buttler tries to slap it but mistimes it to long off for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Good execution of wide yorker! This is well outside off. Buttler tries to reach it but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Shimron Hetmyer hits it to long off for a single.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off and punished! Shimron Hetmyer cuts it in the gap through backward point for a boundary. What an innings he is playing here!
17.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Shimron Hetmyer reviews and the decision is overturned! A full delivery on off. Shimron Hetmyer gets across and looks to scoop it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal. The umpire raises his finger. However, Shimron Hetmyer reviews and the Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitching outside off. So the decision will be overturned and Shimron Hetmyer survives.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shimron Hetmyer is putting on a show here! Lands on a length, on off. Shimron Hetmyer goes deep in his crease and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Tymal Mills is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed down to long on. End of a huge over. It seemed like the momentum was shifting back into the favor of Mumbai before this over but it is back in the favor of the batting side now.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Again, very poor, down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to pull, it goes off the pads and races away to the fine leg fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone. Extra run, does not help the cause of Mumbai!
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that 20 with two balls to go! This is poor from Pollard, really not sure about his line. On the pads, this is worked fine and this one races away to the fine leg fence.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss and hammered away! Make that 16 from the first three balls! A full toss, on middle, this is smashed hard, long on is wide and it races away to the fence.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Hetmyer has hit top gear now! Not sure about the type of bowling here! This is short and on middle, this is slammed over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Two biggies in two balls. Pollard under huge pressure.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence and the 150 is up in style! A welcome biggie and pressure now on Pollard! Short and on the body, Hetmyer pulls it over short fine leg and it goes over the fence. Can Rajasthan make this into a big over now?
15.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker to end, outside off, Buttler looks to swat it but misses. End of a superb over from Sams.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one more.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another extra! Down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent from Sams! Bowls a yorker outside off. Buttler looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge on the off side. One taken.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Hetmyer chips it toward mid on for another single. Singles won't harm Mumbai.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side, Hetmyer leaves it alone.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again, bowling to his field, this is hit through covers for one more.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Buttler looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
