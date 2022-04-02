Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) What an over by Ashwin after going for a biggie on thye first ball. A wicket and just the one run after that. End of a really good spell from off. Fuller and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler. 58 needed in 30.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Flatter and on middle, Pollard plays it back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Outside off, David cuts it through point for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a beauty! This lands outside off and spins away! David looks to drive but is beaten. Samson whips the bails off but David is in.
Tim David is the next man in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is beautifully bowled! That is just beautiful from Ashwin and he enjoyed the wicket. Also, gives the youngster a send off. Ashwin slows it up, he lands it around off. Varma looks to sweep but is early in the stroke. He misses and the ball hits the off pole. End of a special innings from the youngster. He has taken his side into a strong position. Rajasthan on the other hand, continue to remain in the game. 59 needed in 34.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! What an ouotrageous stroke that is! A biggie on the very first ball and pressure on Ashwin. This is on middle, he brings out the reverse sweep, it sails over the point fence.
13.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pollard is in! A dot though! This is tossed up outside off, Pollard looks to play the slog sweep, he misses as the ball turns away. Samson whips the bails off and appeals. It is referred but replays show that the batter is in.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a very poor delivery, very poor! All the pressure that was building has been let off! Down the leg side, shorter, this is pulled fine on the leg side for a boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slower and on middle, Varma flicks but it lands short of mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very wide outide off, quicker. Varma looks to cut but misses.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pollard looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Varma guides it through point for one. Outstanding knock from the youngster. He has been brilliant so far but he knows, his job is yet not done. Needs to go on.
Kieron Pollard is the next man in. Yuzvendra Chahal is also back into the attack. Navdeep Saini after taking that fantastic catch is walking off the field. He fell on his head while taking that catch and we hope that it is not anything serious.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! For a second, everybody thought, he had put it down! That is a tremendous catch from Navdeep Saini! He has had a poor day with the ball but has probably made up for it with that brilliant catch! Rajasthan back in the game now. The stand which was taking the game away has been broken. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard towards deep square leg. The fielder there runs to his right and nobody is sure whether he has taken it or not as he is down on the ground with pain. Players now come around him and start celebrating, Kishan is shown walking off which means he indeed has taken it. Boult has got the wicket his team needed. That is why he was got on. Not sure why Ishan played that. They already got enough runs in the over. Still though, a super knock from him. He has set this up for his side.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Another run! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Also, a misfield! That does not help! Fuller and on off, this is hammered down the ground towards long off. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives but lets it through.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Kishan swings but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, Varma works it through mid-wicket for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kishan works it through square leg and takes one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but 11 from the over! A good delivery. Sees Varma make room and bowls it slower and on middle, defended.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is anotehr effortless biggie! Absolutely beautiful! On off, tossed up, Varma leans into it and lofts it over long off for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided past point for one more.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Yet another one way down the leg side. Kishan sweeps, it goes towards deep square leg for one.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Just the two off that ball! Could have been a lot worse! This was way down the leg side. Kishan looks to sweep but it goes off the toe-end towards mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) PUT DOWN! That popped out just at the end! That was a brilliant effort! Kishan plays the slog sweep, this goes uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to his left and then dives. He seems to have taken it but just as his elbows hit the ground, it comes out. Tremendous effort. Two taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed wide of cover for one more.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Tilak is well in! On middle, this is worked with soft hands through mid-wicket. Two is what he wants and two is what he gets. The throw comes to the keeper who whips the bails off. It is referred but the batter is well in.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Steps out and this is fired on middle, it is hit down to long on for one more.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, quicker. Kishan looks to cut but misses.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 194, are 136/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.