Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A successful over by Pollard! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! On the pads, Buttler tickles it down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. Got his line wrong there and pays the price.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two is what they get! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shimron Hetmyer gets off the mark! Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
Drinks! The partnership between Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler has been finally broken and this will give Mumbai hope to restrict Rajasthan to a chaseable total here. However, with Buttler still there and Shimron Hetmyer joining him now, Rajasthan have the firepower to post above 200 here. Can Mumbai bowlers bowl well in the death? They were poor in the last game, lets see how they go about their business today.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the wicket Mumbai desperately wanted! Pollard, who has been so good so far, gets the breakthrough. Samson falls after getting off to a start. Can't really blame him, he was looking to up the ante, one of the two had to go for it and he decided it will be him. Makes room, Pollard bowls it fuller and on middle, it is a slower one. Holds in the surface a touch. Samson swings, his one hand comes off the handle and hence, there is no timing, he holes out to the man at deep mid-wicket. Tilak makes no mistake. Can Mumbai now comeback into the game?
14.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked down to deep square leg for one.
Kieron Pollard will continue.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On off, this is pushed to cover for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Now angles this into the middle pole, defended.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! They might play him cautiously but they won't spare the bad balls! A full toss outside off, Buttler guides it past point and it races away to the fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Samson puts bat on ball and eases it down to long on for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Outside off, shorter, this is guided towards point who dives to his left and stops it.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended. Maye the first ball is signs of how they are going to play Bumrah in this over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Samson works it through mid-wicket. He wants two but has to settle for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Now takes one as he guides it to point. Good sensible batting!
12.4 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Jos Buttler slashes at it but is beaten by the extra bounce.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is so easy, so nonchalant! Outstanding. We have seen him hit the powerful shots but this is deft! Shorter and outside off, Buttler guides it over short third man for a boudary. He moves into the 80s.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Angles it into the body, cramps the batter for room. This is pushed down to long on for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Good end to the over from Sams! A yorker on middle. Samson hits it back to the bowler. 7 from the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wider outside off. Samson leaves it alone.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he connects quite well and it goes over the fence! Lands a fullish delivery, slower in pace, outside off. Samson hits it hard over deep extra-cover for a maximum.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Samson walks across and Sams serves it full on off. Samson works it to square leg. Fails to find the gap.
11.2 overs (1 Run) This is again full and wider outside off. Buttler reaches for it and hits it to deep extra-cover for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Sams goes fullish on off. Buttler drives it to covers. Dot ball!
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then another huge over! On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This does not help the cause of Mumbai, gifting free runs when behind in the game does not help! The reverse sweep is out, it is hit hard towards short third man who dives over the ball. Boundary.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is power, that is brute strength. Buttler makes room, this is flatter and on middle, Buttler lifts it over covers for a biggie. Second biggie in the over and the 100 is up. The platform is laid for Rajasthan to go big here.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An appeal to put the umpire off but he does signal a wide! Down the leg side. Buttler looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Class batting! Shorter and on off, Samson pushes it down to long off and takes one.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is wonderful! Samson has got going. 2 biggies in the last two balls he has faced. On off, he makes room but Ashwin bowls it way too full, he lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.
10.1 overs (1 Run) He just had to hit that! On middle, Buttler sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
