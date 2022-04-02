Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! On middle, this is tucked around the corner. A tidy first from Ashwin.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Quick run! On off, this is pushed to cover for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Now gets this one to come back in with the angle, it is played back to the bowler.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kishan comes down the track and works it towards mid on for one.
Tilak Varma is the next man in. Ravichandran Ashwin comes onto bowl now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That will make Saini feel a lot better! His first match this edition and he took a real pounding to begin with but has got the wicket. Not Kishan but Anmolpreet Singh who was timing it well. This one though he failed to time. On a length and outside off, this one holds in the surface. Singh plays a check-drive, it goes off the splice and into the hands of the cover fielder. Devdutt Padikkal takes a fine catch and Navdeep Saini gets his first wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A superb shot but for no runs! On off, this is driven on the up to mid off.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, Kishan opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Kishan takes full toll of the Free Hit! Full and right in the slot again, this is hit over mid off. Saini has not begun well and just like the first innings, the 4th is yet again proving to be an expensive over.
3.3 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground! Kishan is on a roll here! Saini under pressure! A slower one and it is way too full, this is lofted past mid off and into the fence. Mumbai, despite the wicket are off to a flier. It is also a no ball! Free Hit coming up.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! That has been hit with mighty force! Saini bangs it short and Kishan is onto it in a flash. He pulls it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Kishan guides it to point.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy over from Boult! On middle, this is worked towards square leg for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
2.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Yet again that swing causing problems! Length and on off, this shapes away. Kishan is beaten.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Just over! An overthrow too in the end! On middle, this one shapes away. Kishan looks to work it on the leg side but this goes off the leading edge over point. They take one. The throw is a poor one to the keeper. Another run taken.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Singh pushes it towards mid off for one. Good start by Singh.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Ishan looks to flick, he gets a soft leading edge on the off side as he closes the face of the bat early. It goes on the off side for one.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Anmolpreet Singh is off the mark straightway with a boundary! Prasidh Krishna has not found his line in this over and serves this full on middle. Singh flicks it past square leg for a boundary.
Anmolpreet Singh is the next man in.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma departs, he hit that very hard but straight to Riyan Parag! Back of a length, outside off. Sharma throws his bat at it and hits it quite well but fails to keep it on ground. He does not find the gap either and instead finds Riyan Parag at backward point. He takes a sharp catch and this is a huge wicket for Rajasthan. Prasidh Krishna has not been at his best in this over but still gets a big one here.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Drifting on middle and leg again. Sharma looks to work it away but misses and the ball hits him high on the pads.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Straying on the pads again. Sharma clips it past square leg for a couple.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time full but way too down the leg side. Sharma looks to clip it but misses.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum of the innings! The Hitman is in his elements! Short and down the leg side. Sharma just pulls it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Sharma works it past square leg for a couple.
Prasidh Krishna will start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) In the air...but falls well short of the fielder! A fullish delivery, around off and it is shaping away. Ishan Kishan plays away from his body and ends up hitting it towards backward point. Good start from Boult!
0.5 over (0 Run) On the fuller side, outside off. Ishan Kishan drives it to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Goes full and on middle and leg. Ishan Kishan looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a slight appeal. However, going down leg and the umpire says no.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Ishan Kishan is off the mark in style! Slightly shorter and width there for Ishan Kishan. He cuts it hard through covers for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes it towards backward point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult starts with a fullish delivery, it pitches around off and shapes away. Ishan Kishan defends it off the front foot.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 194, are 49/2. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.