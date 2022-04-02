Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
3.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Lovely shot, great use of the wrists! On middle, Padikkal whips it over mid on and gets off the mark with a boundary. A wicket and 5 runs from the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Angles it away from the off pole, Padikkal leaves it alone.
Devdutt Padikkal walks in at number 3.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight into the hands! Soft dismissal and Bumrah bags a wicket early. On the pads, Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks it but straight to Tim David at square leg. Well-deserved wicket for Bumrah. He has been really good with the ball so far.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Risky run! Had Murugan Ashwin hit, Yashasvi Jaiswal would have been a goner. He probably had more time to release the ball then he thought. On middle, Buttler looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads, it rolls on the off side towards point. Buttler calls for one and Yashasvi Jaiswal is late in taking off. Ashwin runs in, picks it up and as he is falling, looks to underarm it on the stumps but misses.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Buttler misses out! On the pads, Jos looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pad and goes to the keeper.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A steady start from the batting side! On the pads to end, this is worked through square leg for one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Fuller again and on middle, Buttler plays it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Better from Sams! Goes fuller and closer to the body of Buttler, he nudges it to mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That has been put away with disdain! What a hit that is. Slightly shorter and this time Buttler picks the length early. He hammers it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery! There is swing for the bowlers! This lands outside off and comes back in sharply. Buttler is taken by surprise. He is hit on the body. Buttler looks uncomfortable.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! On off, shorter. Jaiswal blocks it on the off side and gets one.
Daniel Sams to start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end a testing first over from Bumrah! Quite a cautious approach from Buttler. A full toss outside off, Buttler has a tentative poke at it and is beaten.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
0.4 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Outside off, this one holds its line. Buttler has a poke at it and is beaten.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler is off the mark with a boundary! On the pads, Bumrah goes for the yorker but bowls it on the pads, it is worked down to fine leg and into the fence.
0.2 over (0 Run) And again, gets this one to tail back in, on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) That came back a long way! Can say, Buttler was slightly lucky there! This starts well outside off and shapes bak in late. Buttler leaves it alone. It goes just past the off pole. Good start by Bumrah.
We are moments away from the action! This one promises to be a mouth-watering encounter, as two strong teams take the field. Mumbai players are in huddle and they now disperse to take their respective positions. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the openers for Rajasthan. Jasprit Bumrah to start with the new ball for Mumbai. Jos Buttler will take the strike. Here we go...
Trent Boult is down for a chat. He says he has had good memories in the Mumbai jersey but he is excited to represent Rajasthan and looking forward to this game. States it is about keeping simple and doing what he does, he tries to pitch it up and get it moving. Adds it is about building on the things they did in the last game, Mumbai are a quality side and he is hoping they can win another game. Ends by saying he has never played here before but all the wickets have offered some bounce and it is about being as accurate as one can.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini (In place of Nathan Coulter-Nile), Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
Sanju Samson. the skipper of Rajasthan, says they also wanted to bowl first but they are pleased to bat first too. Mentions they just want to be smarter and adapt to the conditions quickly, they know they are a strong team but they need to keep up to the standards. Adds they have done a good job in the auction and they have no complains. Informs Saini comes in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says there is no reason to bowl first, it is a good pitch and chasing has been the trend of the tournament. Mentions dew is not going to be a factor but they want to chase and see what they can do. Mentions they are here to correct their wrongs from the last game and they will look to rectify their mistakes, they are a young side and will look to learn with every game. Informs they are playing the same team.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Rohan Gavaskar is down for the pitch report. He says that it is a third game on this ground and it is a fresh pitch today. He adds that the previous two games produced two different types of scores and it was because lengths were different in the second game and the bowler found help when they went shorter. Mentions that overall, it is a good pitch to bat on and there will be lot of runs but if bowlers find their length then it will be slightly tougher for the batters.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, displayed their might by becoming the only team in the season so far to win a game while defending the target. They have a bowling lineup to envy with four quality bowlers and the batting also looks formidable with plenty of firepower. The hard work at mega auction seems to have paid rich dividends but it has been just one game and they need to put forward consistent performance to go deep in the tournament. Can Sanju Samson and his boys make it two in two? Or will Mumbai roar back to register their first win of the season? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Mumbai have been traditionally slow starters in the Indian T20 League and they continued the trend with a loss in the first game. However, they will be disappointed with the way they let the game slip away in the death overs and that is one aspect of the game, they would be trying to work on. The batting unit did decently with Ishan Kishan leading the way and with Suryakumar Yadav back in the fold, the batting lineup looks quite a formidable one. Jasprit Bumrah had an off-day in the first game but expect Tymal Mills and Jasprit Bumrah to come out with better plans and execution in this game.
It's time for the Super Saturday to unveil it's colours and first up we have Mumbai locking horns against Rajasthan in a day game. We welcome everyone to our coverage as Mumbai steps out to get their first points on the board while we can expect Rajasthan to do everything in their control to continue the winning momentum.
