Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Apart from the boundary, a pretty good over from Iyer! 100 needed then in the last 10. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to long on for one.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should have been stopped! A full toss, outside off. Kishan slams it towards Shreyas Iyer at covers, Iyer lets it through and this races away to the fence.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Singh slaps it through covers and gets to the other end.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Just another one! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Takes one! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. Gets Kishan on strike.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to begin with! Outside off, length. Ramandeep Singh slashes but misses. Singh needs to get a move on now.
Drinks! The first phase of the chase has been filled with some very important events and none bigger than the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Apart from that Ishan Kishan has managed to get himself in and now needs to convert it into a big one. With no Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma also back in the hut, Kolkata will hope to pick up a couple of more wickets at the earliest and then they will certainly have the upper hand. 108 needed off 66 balls and an important middle phase awaits. Venkatesh Iyer to roll his arm now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is quicker ad on middle, Ramandeep Singh tries to play it but hits his pads. Leg bye taken.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one on off, this it sliced towards backward point. Good fielding by the fielder diving and saving a couple for his team.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on leg, Ishan Kishan works it towards deep square leg. He rotates the strike.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, quick too, this is played towards backward point for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Ishan Kishan pushes it towards long on region.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Ramandeep Singh tries to loft it over long on but doesn't get the power right. Single taken.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a tidy over from Narine! Slows it up and bowls it outside off. Kishan plays it to covers.
7.5 overs (1 Run) That is a beauty! This starts outside leg and then drifts away. Ramandeep Singh is beaten as he tries to block, it hits the pad and goes towards third man for one. Leg bye signaled. That would have been hitting the stumps but it pitched outside leg.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Fuller and on off, Kishan drags it through mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg, this is eased down to long on for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Too full and on the pads, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Tossed up again, outside off. Kishan makes room as he smashes this one through covers for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, given flight and around off. Kishan leans and drives it to point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Mumbai are just tucking around and taking singles. On middle, it is hit to square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Kishan whips it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched to deep cover for one more.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Singh plays with soft hands to cover for another single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Kishan leans and drills it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Singh drops it to cover to get off the mark with a quick single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Flatter but down the leg side. Left alone.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off. Singh defends it on the leg side.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Too full and on off. Kishan drives it straight to Narine who stops with his shoes.
