Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! A full toss on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Shorter and outside off, Rana cuts it hard through point. The fielder runs to his right, slides and keeps it down to one. A good comeback so far by Pollard after going for a boundary on the first ball. Can he end it well now?
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Rahane plays the pull, it goes towards deep square leg for another single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Rana steps out, the length is shortened, he guides it towards point for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Rahane pulls it through square leg for one.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is lovely placement! Shorter and outside off, Rahane waits and then guides it past point, this races away to the fence. Not the ideal line by Pollard with third man up. He is under pressure now.
Drinks! Kolkata were scoring at a quick rate but after the Powerplay, runs dried up and both the batters are struggling now a bit. Credit to Mumbai for keeping it tight and they will hope to control the middle phase. Also, Kieron Pollard to have a bowl now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, this is pulled towards deep square leg for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Rahane is in! Another dot though! Kumar Kartikeya slows it up and lands it outside off, Rahane looks to go over covers but this one turns away and he is beaten. Kishan whips the bails off and appeals. It is taken upstairs. They check if there is an edge first, Ultra Edge shows no spike and now they check whether Rahane is in the crease and he surely is.
A stumping appeal! Rahane has a wild swing and misses. Kishan is quick to clip the bails off. UltraEdge shows no bat there. Rahane has his foot down and he survives. Not out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on leg, Nitish Rana tries to reverse sweep but gets a bottom edge. The ball rolls past Ishan Kishan but he has no idea where the ball is going. Single taken.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Nitish Rana eases it towards covers.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, this is played towards mid wicket for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one outside off, Ajinkya Rahane tries to cut it but misses.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, attacking the stumps and Rahane works it off the back foot down to wide long on for one more.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal from the keeper but not given! This is pushed through quicker, closer to the off pole. Nitish Rana attempts the reverse sweep but misses and Ishan Kishan is up in an instant. Mumbai don't go for the review though.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On leg stump, Rana prods and nudges it gently on the leg side.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Smart batting, rotating the strike after a boundary. On off, pushed away towards covers for a quick single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Looped up down the leg side, Ajinkya Rahane gets down on one knee and paddles it really fine past the keeper and picks up a boundary down to fine leg.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, angled into the body and Rana fails to get it away.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower ball, this is spilled way down the leg side, wide called.
6.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle and leg, Rana looks to flick it away but gets hit on the body.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good short ball from Sams, around off and Rana sways away from the line of the ball.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on the pads. Rana tucks it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter from Sams, on the body. Rana hops and keeps it down on the leg side.
6.1 overs (1 Run) This is floated up on the pads, Rahane lofts it up and over the mid-wicket region and picks up a single.
Daniel Sams is back on.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss and punished! Around off, Rana smashes it through the cover region and gets off the mark with a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on off. Rana punches it off the back foot towards covers.
Nitish Rana is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Venkatesh Iyer goes a bit too hard at this one and ends up giving his wicket away. This is floated up, on off stump and this one turns away from the left-hander. Iyer stays deep and looks to launch it down the ground but ends up slicing it high and towards cover-point. Daniel Sams over there settles under it and takes a simple catch. Kumar Kartikeya gets his man as Iyer departs but he has given his side a brlliant start.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Venkatesh Iyer is on fire at the moment! On off, Iyer gets low and smokes it well beyond the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit. 12 already off the over.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield but it doesn't cost them a boundary. Short and wide, cut away through cover-point for a couple of runs.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Kolkata have been going hard at the bowling and are riding their luck as well. It's the arm ball from Kartikeya, around off. Venkatesh Iyer has a big swing at it buts gets a thick outside edge that runs down to the third man fence. The first 50-run opening stand for Kolkata this season!
