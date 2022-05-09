Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to stay away from the arc but this is too wide. Singh leaves it.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! With Bumrah to bowl the final over, Rinku Singh will try to target this one! This is full and on off. He slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A dipper, full and around off. Singh jams it out back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Singh cuts it to point.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Would you believe it? Three wickets and its a maiden as well? What an over from Jasprit Bumrah! This is short and outside off, Southee has a poke at it but misses.
17.5 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick! Bumrah just misses the yorker and Southee manages to dig it out.
Tim Southee walks out.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Five-fer for Jasprit Bumrah! What a spell this is turning out to be! He was kept at the backend and he is returning the favours to his skipper. Yet another well directed short ball, on middle. Narine gets a straight bat in front to block it but the ball goes of the higher part of the bat and Jasprit Bumrah sprints forward to take it. He is on a Hat Trick.
Sunil Narine comes in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Jasprit Bumrah is dragging things back for Mumbai really nicely. Another short ball from Bumrah, he gets it around head height and Pat Cummins just tries to swing bhis bat at it. The ball just has too much pace on it and takes the top edge. The ball skies up towards backward square leg where Tilak Varma takes a simple catch. The dangerous Cummins departs early and Bumrah has four!
17.2 overs (0 Run) Feisty from Bumrah! Bumrah delivers a 146.8 kph bumper first up to Cummins and he is diving for cover here.
Pat Cummins is the new man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah is having a brilliant outing and picks up his third wicket of the game. Pacy short ball, outside off. Sheldon Jackson looks to take it on and tries to fetch it but gets hurried on and the ball goes high off the top edge towards the mid-wicket region. Daniel Sams runs in from the square leg fence and dives to his left to take a stunner and Jackson has to depart.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short enough to pull and Rinku Singh takes full advantage of it. Short and down leg, pulled away behind the man at deep backward square leg for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg stump. This is tucked away to deep mid-wicket for just a single this time.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, just a gentle push off the back foot towards mid off for a quick run.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) This is slanted across the left-hander, Singh cuts it to the left of deep backward point and Kartikeya is slow to get around. The batters sprint back for the second.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short again, around leg stump. Rinku Singh pulls it really fine and the ball races away into the fine leg fence.
16.1 overs (1 Run) This is short and around the hips, Jackson tucks it 'round the corner for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A googly on middle, Rinku Singh defends it solidly.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, this is played towards mid wicket for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on leg, Rinku Singh sweeps it towards short fine leg and gets a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss on middle, this is played towards covers.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, Sheldon Jackson tries to cut it but gets an inside edge. He gets lucky there and gets a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, this is pushed back towards the bowler.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 164/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.