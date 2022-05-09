Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Varun Chakaravarthy b Pat Cummins.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A shorter one on leg, Murugan Ashwin leaves it. The ball goes towards the keeper.
Murugan Ashwin walks down to the middle.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A shorter one on middle, Daniel Sams is cramped as he tries to pull it awkwardly but gets a leading edge. The ball hits him on his helmet and lobs behind to the keeper, Sheldon Jackson who pouches it.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Kieron Pollard flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Daniel Sams defends it and gets a single.
Daniel Sams comes in now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A shorter one on middle, Ishan Kishan tries to pull it but gets a top edge. The ball goes high towards backward square leg. A good catch by Rinku Singh who takes it as he falls to his right. The man in form walks away in disappointment.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single now! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That was thumped! It must have stung Shreyas Iyer! You need to hang on to such chances though if you are to win games! Shorter and on middle, Pollard powers the pull, it goes towards mid-wicket where Iyer is standing. He fails to hang on. It goes behind for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Pollard comes down the track, the length is shortened. He tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On off, now pushes it down to long off and takes one. That will be fifty for Ishan Kishan and what a vital knock this could prove to be! He didn't look in the best of form but has managed to keep going.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! That is a much-needed one of the bowling of Narine. Shortish and on middle, Kishan goes back and pulls it hard, it just clears the leaping fielder at deep mid-wicket.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is tucked through square leg for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish which means despite the biggie, 7 from it only. This is fired on the body of Kishan. He looks to let it go but it hits the body and then the keeper behind.
12.5 overs (1 Run) He is going after everything here! Shorter now and on leg, this is pulled hard through mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is some shot! These are not small boundaries and he has cleared it with ease. Makes room. This is fired on off, Pollard lifts it well over the long on fence for a biggie.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Straightaway gives the bowler the charge but Varun fires it on the pads. Pollard pads it away.
The big man, Kieron Pollard walks in at number 6.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A fuller one on middle, Tim David has had enough of blocking the spinners and decides to take Varun Chakaravarthy on. David though goes a bit too hard at it and ends up launching it towards cow corner. Ajinkya Rahane over there settles under it and takes a fine catch. Mumbai batters not looking to hang around and that could bring their downfall.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on middle, Tim David defends it. Nearly a caught and bowled for Varun Chakaravarthy but the ball falls just short.
Varun Chakaravarthy (2-0-15-0) is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one to end which means just the two from the over. Rate needed back over 10. Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in the five balls he has bowled! On middle, flatter, this is pushed back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, David pushes it back to the bowler. Narine could have had a shy at the bowler's end as Kishan was backing up a long way.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is amazing. On a length and on middle, Tim David Pulls it through deep mid wicket for a boundary. Three boundaries in 3 balls for Tim David. He is on fire.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second in a row. A low full toss, Tim David drives it through long on. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A shorter one on middle, Tim David picks it up and gets it over square leg for a one bounce boundary.
Tim David walks to the crease.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! On a good length, Ramandeep Singh tries to flick it over mid wicket but gets a leading edge. An easy catch for Nitish Rana who takes an easy catch on short third man. Pressure on Mumbai now as they lose their third wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Ishan Kishan eases it towards mid wicket and rotates the strike.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter one outside off, Ishan Kishan flicks it towards square leg and gets couple of runs.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 166, are 104/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.