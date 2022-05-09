Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Sheldon Jackson is the new man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! THERE IS A SPIKE ON ULTRA EDGE AND RANA HAS TO GO NOW! Two new batters out there with just the 5 overs to go. That is exactly what Mumbai would have wanted. What an over from Bumrah. Two wickets and just the three runs and he has got his side back into the game. This is short and on middle, Rana probably was not expecting it, tries to fend at it awkwardly. There is a sound as the ball passes the glove. Kishan takes it and he puts in a loud appeal. Nothing from Bumrah and the umpire too shakes his head. Kishan wants it to be reviewed and it is. Replays show that the on-field call has to be overturned. Rana was off as soon as he saw the first replay. He just knew he was a goner. Can Mumbai now keep Kolkata under 190?
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and two! Length and on off, this is pushed towards cover. The fielder lets it through and two is taken.
Rinku Singh walks out to bat now.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is the wicket Mumbai needed right now. The dangerous Russell is out of here. The man who was held back to bowl to him has done the trick. This is shorter and on middle, Russell looks to go over the long on fence, He ends up mistiming it as it goes more off the splice. Pollard at long on takes an easy catch. This can keep Kolkata under 200 now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A corker of a yorker to begin with! Russell manages to jam it out!
Jasprit Bumrah (1-0-5-0) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an action-packed over! On the pads, Rana sweeps but finds short fine leg. He will not be happy with himself. He will feel, he should have put that away. 13 runs and a wicket from the over.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More! Rana is playing a gem here! On the pads, Rana sweeps it towards deep square leg. Bumrah runs to his left, he is done in by turn away from him. He dives but it beats him and goes into the fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Russell is on 8 from two balls now. On middle, a little too full, this is hit flat but he has hit it well enough to clear the man at long on.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! Russell goes for it straightaway! This is tossed up outside off, spins away. Russell looks to go big but this goes off the outer half, clears cover for two.
Andre Russell is the next man in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! What a delivery that is! Big turn and bounce! Kolkata won't mind seeing that. This is tossed up, it lands on off and then spins away big. Iyer comes forward to defend but the ball kisses the outside edge and Kishan takes a smart catch. A wicket after the break. Can Mumbai build on this now? .
Drinks! Kolkata have really stepped on the gas now, especially Nitish Rana. Rana is taking the game by the scruff of the neck and is causing a lot of worry to Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai pacers haven't been much effective and even though Kumar Kartikeya has picked up a couple of wickets, the spinners have gone the distance. Mumbai need wickets now to stem the flow of runs or they could be chasing a target of over 200 runs. Also, Murugan Ashwin is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter one outside off, slightly slower, Nitish Rana tries to slash it but misses. The ball goes towards the keeper.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! On a length outside off, Nitish Rana bends a little and lofts it over cow corner. The ball goes over the fence for a maximum. Nitish Rana is on fire.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter one outside off, Nitish Rana hits it hard through covers. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller one of off, Rana tries to play it but misses. Wile called. Pollard seems a bit displeased with the call as the batter had shuffled across but maybe it was just a bit too wide.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another shorter one, Nitish Rana tries to scoop it as he shuffles across but misses again.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one on middle, Nitish Rana tries to play at it but misses.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fuller one outside off, Nitish Rana comes forward and lofts it over deep extra cover for a maximum. Pollard just watches it sail over.
Kieron Pollard (1-0-9-0) to bowl from the opposite end now.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff! That has been hit really hard! Short and outside off, Iyer stands tall and slaps it through covers. This one races away to the fence.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Rana waits and then guides it down to third man for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short again and on the body, slower, Iyer is early in the pull, it goes off the glove down to fine leg for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no runs! Bangs this short and on middle, this is pulled hard but to mid-wicket. Three dots in a row. Something has to give now.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good stuff by Riley Meredith! Iyer moves around in his crease! This is banged short and on middle, zips through. Left alone.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Iyer looks to close the face of the bat but does so early, it goes off a soft leading edge towards cover.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one straight down the ground. Fuller and on middle, Nitish Rana gets on his knee down and lofts it over long off for a biggie.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tossed up fuller and on middle, Nitish Rana goes deep in his crease and lofts it over long off for a maximum.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, this is played towards square leg for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes the ball back towards the bowler.
Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 4.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! This is looped up around off and Ajinkya Rahane uncharacteristically tries the reverse sweep yet again but misses. The ball turns in and goes on to hit the off stump. Kolkata lose their second wicket and Kartikeya has two as well.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off, Ajinkya Rahane tries to reverse sweep but misses.
