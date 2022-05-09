Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who comes in next?
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Russell strikes and Mumbai are two down now. Russell hits the hard length, and serves it around off. Tilak Varma tries to dab it away to third man but there was no room to play the shot and he ends up getting a thick outside edge off the higher part of the balde to first slip where Nitish Rana takes it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Better line and length this! On a length and around middle. Varma blocks it out on the leg side.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged again! Shorter and outside off. Varma throws the kitchen sink at it and manages a thick outside edge, over the keeper for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Short and angling across. Kishan looks to slash it away but gets a bottom edge and the keeper collects it on a bounce.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Varma plays around the corner for a single.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off again and this time Kishan slaps it to the left of Venkatesh Iyer at deep backward point. Two taken.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! This is pushed wide of off and Kishan has a slash at it. The ball goes behind square and Venkatesh Iyer dives to his right to make the stop two taken.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. Varma steers it down to third man for a single and he is off the mark.
3.3 overs (1 Run) This is slanted across off and once again Kishan looks to play the ramp shot but checks his shot and nudges it down to third man for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback delivery from Cummins. On a length and angled well across the left-hander. Kishan looks to guide it away but misses.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the slot and hammered away! Cummins pitches it up on middle, at 140 clicks. Kishan hits through the line of the ball and drills it back past the bowler for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, driven on the up towards deep point for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) This time Southee gets closer to the off stump. Kishan tries to cut close to the body but is beaten past the outside edge.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Southee switches to 'round the wicket and pushes this one wide. It is short as well and Kishan has a slash at it. The ball flies off the outside edge, over short third man for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) This is good bowling from Southee, third dot in a row now. Just short of a length, on leg stump. Kishan swings hard across the line but gets hit high on the pads.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length this time, on off. Kishan defends it out on the off side.
2.1 overs (0 Run) That one just took off! On a good length, very close to the off pole. Kishan looks to get behind the line but the ball shoots up off the surface and whizzes past the outside edge.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Around leg stump, nudged away towards wide mid on for one.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not perfectly timed but an effective shot nonetheless. Pitched up, on off. Kishan leans in and punches it back past the bowler for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Kishan goes on the back foot to keep it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Better from Cummins, attacking the stumps and Kishan can only manage to defend it out.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Cummins just errs in line a bit and drifts onto the hips. Kishan looks to tuck it away but the ball goes off the pads and runs down to the fine leg fence.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Cummins starts off with a fuller delivery, around middle and leg. Kishan blocks it out off the front foot.
Tilak Varma is the new man in. And Pat Cummins will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a catch from Sheldon Jackson and what a review as well from Kolkata! This is just what they would have wanted at the interval, to get Rohit Sharma as early as possible. Tim Southee bowls this one on a good length around off and the ball jags back in a bit. Sharma hops and tries to turn it leg side but the ball goes off the thigh pad. Jackson dives forward and across to his right and sticks out the right glove to pouch it. It is not given by the umpire but on reviewing UltraEdge shows a lot of spikes but the ball seems to be missing the bat but the third umpire has to depend on the technology and the decision is reversed. Rohit Sharma feels a bit hard done by that decision and maybe rightly so.
Review! Kolkata take a review for a caught behind decision. There is a lot of murmur on the UltraEdge and a big one when the ball passes the bat. The third umpire feels it is out as he has to depend on what the technology shows and hence it is give out. Rohit Sharma is left in disbelief as he walks back.
0.5 over (0 Run) Sharma will feel he missed out there. Short and wide, Sharma hangs back and slaps it straight to the man at cover-point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Sharma tries to be aggressive now. Rohit Sharma steps down the track and Southee pulls back his length and angles it into the body. Sharma misses his swing across the line and gets hit on the body.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length, outside off and swinging back in late. Sharma lets it through to the keeper.
0.2 over (2 Runs) A couple of runs to get going for Rohit Sharma. This is drifted on the pads, flicked away past square leg for two and Mumbai are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Just a hint of swing for Tim Southee here. Southee bowls this one on a length, around off and looks to take it away from Rohit Sharma. Rohit taps it to the man at covers.
