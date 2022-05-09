Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! Too full this, around off. Venkatesh smashes it through the jammed cover region for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This one is slower, full and around off, it is hit to point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it around leg. Iyer tucks it to short fine leg.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker, around off. Iyer drives it to cover. Good fielding there.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The fielder there watches it sail over! This is short and around leg. Iyer clears his front leg and pulls it flat and over mid-wicket for a biggie.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is full but way down the leg side. Iyer fails to connect it.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Rahane prods and pushes it to point for a quick single.
Spin from the other end as Murugan Ashwin has been tossed the ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rahane cuts it to deep point for a single. He retains the strike.
0.5 over (1 Run) Good fielding by Murugan Ashwin! Sams drags his length ball, and keeps it on middle. Iyer pulls it awkwardly and hits it off the gloves and to short fine leg where Ashwin dives to his left and stops. A single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Something other than a full line for the first time. On a length and on off. Iyer punches it to covers.
0.3 over (0 Run) Overpitched and angling on middle. Iyer flicks it nicely but straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Sams slants a full ball on the pads. Iyer flicks it past square leg for a couple of runs. Kolkata are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Too full to start, around off. Iyer drives it straight to mid off.
We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Mumbai as they spread out on the field. Kolkata have gone back to the opening combination of Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer for this game. Daniel Sams to start proceedings with the ball for Mumbai. Let's play...
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane (In for Aaron Finch), Venkatesh Iyer (In for Baba Indrajith), Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (WK) (In for Anukul Roy), Pat Cummins (In for Harshit Rana), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy (In for Shivam Mavi).
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh (In for Suryakumar Yadav), Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya.
Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata says they are happy to bat first as the wickets look pretty green. Adds that they are batting strong at the moment, they will hope to get a good total on the board. Tells that opening has been an issue but there are ups and downs and they are not thinking much about it. Informs there are five changes.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that they will have a bowl first and adds that there's no particular reason for that and they want to chase a good score tonight. Mentions that the season has been up and down for the team and they try to maximize the opportunities and the last two games have been fruitful, so will look to continue the momentum. Informs that Suryakumar Yadav is out due to an injury and Ramandeep Singh comes in to replace him.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Smith is pitchside. Smith says that the dimensions tonight are much more even and the surface a bit patchy. Adds that underneath there is dry, red soil and the grass cover has worn off. Mentions that this stadium has been useful for the slower bowlers but the success to that is bowling wicket-to-wicket. Smith ends by saying that the pitch should play alright and there might be dew later on and hence, the captain winning the toss should look to bowl first.
BREAKING NEWS - The news from the Mumbai camp is that Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a muscle injury.
All Mumbai can do now is play party spoilers and they would love to spoil Kolkata's party. They have started to find their mojo and Kolkata are probably still a team that is finding out its best XI. The only positive for Kolkata heading into this game is, that they have managed to do well against Mumbai in the recent past but can they rack up a win here?
Hello and a warm welcome to match number 56. It is Mumbai against Kolkata! These two sides have won the Indian T20 League a total of 7 times combined but this year, both have struggled. Mumbai are already out and Kolkata have a slight, very slight chance of making it through. They'll need to win almost all their games if they are to have a chance but they come up against a side who they have not only struggled against in the past but a side that has started to win as well. This is not going to be easy for Kolkata who are themselves on a poor run. Can they turn the tables around here? We will find out.
... MATCH DAY ...
