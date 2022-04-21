Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Gets away with it! A full toss to end, this is hit down to long off for one. Could have easily been a boundary. 88 needed now in 60.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On off, this is pushed to covers. Can he end the over well now?
9.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Flatter and on off, Dube guides it to point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Dube looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Good stuff from Hrithik Shokeen!
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
Shivam Dube is the next man in.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the man and Dewald Brevis makes no mistake! Mumbai could have easily had two in two. They are right back in this now. 90 needed in 66 and the well-set Uthappa walks back. A nothing shot from him. He walks across, this is bowled shorter and on the body, he plays a half-hearted pull shot and it goes straight to deep square leg.
8.5 overs (1 Run) There was the chance! Rohit needed to take that. Rayudu was a goner. On a length and around off, Rayudu pushes it towards cover and takes off. Rohit runs towards the ball and attempts to hit the stumps at the bowler's end but misses. He needed to hit and break this stand. 50-run stand up between the two and they are taking the game away.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Short and outside off, Rayudu cuts it past point. this one races away. The fielder in the deep, does put in a dive but in vain.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short, it goes well over the batter's head. Wided.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Another easy run! Good sensible batting! Length and on off, Uthappa guides it towards short third man and takes one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Rayudu guides it down to third man for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Extra bounce but a good single in the end! Length and on off, shorter, Uthappa plays it with soft hands on the wicket and takes one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) So 9 from the first over of Hrithik Shokeen! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. 99 needed in 72.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That has sailed over the fence! Applying salt to the wound! The youngster might have felt, he got his man on the previous ball but gets his for a biggie on the next ball. This is tossed up, a little too full, it is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
7.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That was too close to call and probably the right decision in the end! Uthappa just never started walking back as he always had a doubt! On middle, Uthappa looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge back to the right of the bowler. He takes it and starts celebrating. It is taken upstairs. Replays are too close to call and it is in the end, ruled in the favor of the batter. Rohit is not happy but can't do a lot about that.
Is that a fair catch? The replays roll in and it looks quite tight. However, the decision goes in the favour of the batter as the ball seems to be grounded as Hrithik Shokeen tries to take that catch. So Robin Uthappa will continue.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by the youngster! Flatter and on off, this one turns back in a little. Defended.
6.6 overs (1 Run) That was not needed! What could have been a dot, ends up in a single! A slower one around off, Uthappa guides it to short third man. He wants a run but is sent back. A needless shy from the fielder there at the keeper's end, he misses and the ball rolls to mid on for one. Still though, a really good over, 2 from it only.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Good stuff from Riley Meredith! Attacks the stumps and bowls it on off, a slower one, it is pushed to cover for one. Can he close the over out now?
6.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 now! Shorter and outside off, left alone. One for the over given.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now! On a length around off, defended.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Yet another back of a length ball on middle, kept out.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Rayudu looks to drop and run but Robin sends him back.
DRINKS! Mumbai have done well to take two early wickets but since then, the experienced pair of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu have played well and taken Chennai to comparitively safer shores. Mumbai need wickets here to put pressure back on Chennai as one or two decent partnerships will take them over the line. We have seen plenty of thrillers over the years, between these two teams and one or two wickets here will make it quite interesting. Let's see how things pan out in this middle phase!
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fails to do so and the last ball spoils the over completely! Chennai are 46 for 2 and despite the two wickets, they will be happy with the position they are in! This is right in the slot. Full and on middle, Uthappa shows the full face of the bat and hits it well over the long on fence. Unadkat got a little too full there.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Really good stuff from Jaydev Unadkat but can he close out the over now? On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A quick run again! Length and on off, Rayudu guides it towards point and takes off. The fielder at point has a shy at the keeper's end but it is a poor one. Easy run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) That is a good delivery! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Rayudu is beaten as he tries to guide it down to third man.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! On a length and around off, Robin drops it towards cover and gets to the other end.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, a slower one to begin with. Uthappa guides it to short third man.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 156, are 74/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.