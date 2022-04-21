Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Hrithik Shokeen guides it to third man for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. A slower-paced delivery and Varma just pushes it behind square on the off side for a single. The fielder there was quick to collect the ball and had a shy at the stumps but misses. Single in the end, quite easily.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Another delivery on that tight line, on off. Hrithik Shokeen defends it with soft hands towards the off side for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Hrithik Shokeen walks down the track but defends it in the end.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Dwaine Pretorius starts with a fullish delivery, on off. Varma opens the face of his blade and steers it towards backward point for a single.
DRINKS! Don't think we need to mention who is on top at the moment! Chennai are bossing the game, they have the big names back in the dug out and they would want to continue the good work. Mumbai on the other hand, need a partnership, they still have quite some batting left but they will hope the two out there can play for at least another 5 overs. Can they do so? Can they get their team to a position where they can think of getting to the 150-run mark?
8.6 overs (0 Run) This one turns sharply! Jadeja serves this, around off. On the line that makes Hrithik Shokeen push for it. However, he does well to take his bat out of the line at the last minute as the ball turns and beats him.
8.5 overs (1 Run) It is slightly short, around off. Varma punches it to deep cover for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Pushes this quicker on middle. Varma works it to square leg.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off. Varma drives it to covers.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Hrithik Shokeen works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Varma punches it to deep cover for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter and slightly shorter delivery, around off. Varma cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Hrithik Shokeen drives it to long off and takes the single. He is off the mark on his debut.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Hrithik Shokeen blocks it out.
Hrithik Shokeen is the next man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Now, Suryakumar Yadav departs and this is a big, big wicket for Chennai! Santner goes fuller on off. It is fired in quicker and Yadav looks to sweep it. He does not get the middle of his blade and the ball goes straight into the hands of Mukesh Choudhary at deep backward square leg. The pacer takes an easy catch and four down are now Mumbai. Rohit Sharma in the dugout is gutted and so are all the Mumbai fans.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, on off. Yadav defends it off the front foot. He gets an outside half of his blade.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and around off. Varma gets a bit across and works it towards square leg for a single.
Mitchell Santner is back on. He has bowled one over so far and has given away 8 runs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on middle. Varma pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Jadeja changes his length and goes a bit short, on off. Varma looks to push it away but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Varma blocks it out.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads again. It is quicker and Yadav just clips it to deep square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller again, on middle. Varma works it to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a fuller delivery on the pads. Yadav flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is on now!
5.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle. Yadav works it to long on for a single. Good over for Mumbai but overall an excellent Powerplay for Chennai. Mumbai are 42/3 after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter and quicker on middle. Varma looks to push it away but gets the inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes towards the off side and a single is taken.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Yadav drives it to long on for just a single.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on the pads. Yadav clips it wide of long on and comes back for the second run.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav is in his groove today! What a shot! This is full on off. Yadav gets low quickly and sweeps it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss from Maheesh Theekshana, on off. Yadav drives it to mid off.
