Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Jaydev Unadkat will bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) No, it is just the one which means 17 will be needed in the last over! A full one on middle, Dwaine Pretorius hits it down to long on and keeps strike.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is very clever, very, very clever, second boundary in the over and Dwaine Pretorius is playing a superb knock here! He moves across early, this is a full toss on off, he plays the paddle scoop fine down the leg side and bags a boundary. 18 needed, can Dwaine Pretorius end it with a biggie now?
18.4 overs (1 Run) He had hit that really hard! Fuller and on middle, this is thumped down to long on for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another full toss but quite quick, Dwaine Pretorius mistimes it down to long off for one.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is crunched! A boundary early in the over and 24 now needed in 10. This is full and on off, Dwaine Pretorius smashes it down the ground. Sams runs to his right from long off and dives but does so over the ball.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! More importantly a dot for Mumbai! A full toss, Dwaine Pretorius hits it to Rohit Sharma at covers. He takes off but is sent back by Dhoni. Rohit waits and then has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit firmly through covers but the fielder at long off runs to his left and keeps it down to one. Just the two singles on the last two balls but that is a huge over. Chennai back in it. 28 needed in 13.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the outer half! Chennai won't mind how they come as long as they do! This is full and outside off, Dhoni looks to go over covers, this goes more off the outer half, over point and into the fence.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Now takes one! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a much-needed biggie! This is not a good delivery with fine leg up, On the pads, this is flicked over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, a slower one, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Jaydev Unadkat is back on. He has gone for 17 runs in his two overs so far and has got one wicket.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Just short and Bumrah does what he does, bowls a brilliant over at the death! A yorker, full and on off, Dhoni looks to push it towards cover, it goes off the outside edge to short third man. Dwaine Pretorius is off for a run but Dhoni is late to take off. The veteran is still pretty quick and makes it easily.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Outstanding stuff! How do you hit those? A yorker on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Just another single again! Outside off, this is guided towards point for another run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, on middle, Dwaine Pretorius jams it out through square leg for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! A yorker, just outside off and at a good pace. Dwaine Pretorius is late in getting his bat down. He fails to jam it out. Goes inches away from the off pole.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Singles won't harm Mumbai! Outside off, this is guided past point for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Dhoni looks to flick but misses. Extras will help.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for two. 48 needed in 4.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Short and outside off, Dwaine Pretorius leaves it alone. Can he end the over well? It has been a terrific one so far.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! It is the big wicket of Jadeja. Mumbai now surely on top. Sticks to bowling it wide outside off, another slower one. Jadeja looks to go over covers but probably is through a little early. It goes a lot straighter than he would have liked. The man at long off runs to his right and takes it. 50 needed in 26.
Dwaine Pretorius is the next man in.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide! The idea is right but the execution is not there for now! Well wide outside off, left alone again.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Extras will help! Well wide outside off, left alone.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Really good stuff! Goes slow and well wide outside off, Jadeja is early as he tries to hit it through the off side away from the body, it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A dot! Dots are gold! On the pads, Jadeja looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Dhoni pushes this down to long on and gets to the other end. Gives strike to the batter who has been in for longer.
