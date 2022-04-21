Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
...THE RUN CHASE…
Now the target is not a big one but the Mumbai bowlers have not been at their best. The Chennai batting has done decently in recent times and will back themselves to chase it down. The wicket is not the easiest, it is gripping but Mumbai will need early wickets. Can they get it? We will find out.
Tilak Varma is down for a chat. He says that it was important to take time at the start as the wicket was gripping and seaming a bit. Adds that that the wicket was playing differently than they thought. He applauds Mukesh for bowling well and tells that plan was to play 20 overs, Mentions that there pan was to get 145-150 and tells that there was dew in the end and they will have to bowl well.
The Mumbai batting struggled! They lost wickets at regular intervals and that did not help their cause. The top three failed to cross the 10-run mark and then, except for Tilak Varma, the others failed to make most of the start they got. Tilak Varma though played really well, he played with a lot of responsibility and has helped Mumbai finish well with the help of Jaydev Unadkat.
Their bowlers were really good throughout, Mukesh Choudhary began brilliantly getting two wickets in the very first over itself. Mitchell Santner and Maheesh Theekshana supported him well in the Powerplay and they did not let Mumbai score freely. In the middle overs, Jadeja too was decent. However, Chennai will be disappointed with the finish. When they got Pollard out, 150 looked far away but they will be disappointed they let Mumbai get over that.
Have to say that 7th wicket stand has really turned the momentum towards Mumbai and they surely have a score to defend on a a wicket which is on the slower side. However, Chennai at the moment will be happier of the two sides heading into the break.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Couple to end the innings! A low full toss, around off. Jaydev Unadkat hits it to deep extra-cover and gets a couple. So good last over for Mumbai, they finish with 155/7 in 20 overs!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jaydev Unadkat gets a maximum and Mumbai goes past 150 now! It is a slower short delivery, around off. Jaydev Unadkat pulls it over deep square leg and just over the ropes for a maximum. The fielder there in the deep tries his best to catch the ball over the fence with a dive but he goes beyond the boundary line with the ball.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat carves it to deep cover for a couple.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Bravo! Comes 'round the wicket again and nails a yorker, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat looks to get a bat on it but misses.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Mumbai! Slower length delivery from 'round the wicket, around off. Jaydev Unadkat goes for the sweep shot. The ball catches the outside edge and goes right and over Dhoni for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Ohh...unlucky there for Varma! Full delivery, on off. Varma drills it straight down the ground but knocks over the stumps at the bowler's end. So just a single in the end.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower off-cutter, around leg. Varma leaves it alone and the ball goes just past the leg stumps.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over! A slower fullish delivery, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat looks to swing it across the line but misses.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) A slower length delivery on middle. Jaydev Unadkat drags it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Another catch put down, this time it is Dube! A slower fullish delivery, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat slices it in the air towards deep point. Dube comes running and settles under it but drops it in the end. Two runs taken.
18.3 overs (3 Runs) In the air...but it falls short and Fifty comes up for Tilak Varma! What an innings under pressure from this young man. A slower length delivery, on off. Varma goes for a slog towards the leg side. He miscues it and the ball goes in the air towards mid-wicket. It falls in the vacant region and three runs are taken.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower full delivery, around off. Varma looks to sweep it but misses.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tilak Varma is keeping the fight going! Very impressive from the young man! It is full, on off. Varma gets under it and launches it over long off for a biggie.
Dwaine Pretorius to bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery again, slightly fuller on off. Varma drags it down to long on for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This guy is showing his class with a quality knock under pressure! A slower short delivery, around leg. Varma pulls it fine past short fine leg for a boundary.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A slower length delivery, outside off. Varma goes for a reverse scoop it but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A slower fuller delivery on off. Jaydev Unadkat pushes it to covers for a single.
Jaydev Unadkat walks out to bat!
Mumbai need to get to the 150-run mark. Really do not think 140 will be enough no matter how slow the wicket is. Can the lower order along with Tilak get to that mark?
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That's a Dwayne Bravo special! Completely outfoxes Sams there and Mumbai lose their seventh wicket! Bravo goes for his slower yorker on off. Sams completely misses it as he looks to block it away. There is a big appeal and the umpire raises his finger! Sams takes a review and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows three reds. Sams has to walk back and Bravo gets his second wicket.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Varma sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Varma drives it to long off for a single. 9 runs from the over and a big wicket of Pollard.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery, around off. Varma drives it to deep extra-cover for a couple.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker one, on off. Sams pushes it to long off for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A fuller delivery on middle. Sams sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
Daniel Sams walks out to bat now! He can hit the ball long too and Mumbai needs him to do so here.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pollard falls into the trap! Great fielding set, whether it is Dhoni or Jadeja who set the field there, not quite sure but that has produced a big wicket for Chennai! A shorter delivery on middle. Pollard goes back and hits it straight down the ground and almost clears the fence. However, Dube who was kept there just for this shot takes the catch at straightish long on and Pollard walks back disappointed. This could make a difference of at least 20 runs to the final score.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A slightly shorter delivery, around off. Varma cuts it to deep point for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit from Bravo but Varma is safe there! A fuller delivery on leg. Varma looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes towards the leg side and the batters try to run a leg bye. Bravo goes charging towards the ball and fires a direct hit at the bowler's end but replays show that Varma is wll inside the crease as the umpire takes it upstairs. It did seem a leg bye but the umpire gives no signal. It is off the bat probably.
Run out appeal! It is taken upstairs! It is a direct hit but Tilak Varma has indicated he has made it in.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot from Varma! This is a fuller delivery, outside off. Vrama drives it uppishly towards deep extra-cover for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Pollard pushes it to long off for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery around leg. Varma looks to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and a leg bye is taken towards the leg side.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Edge but short of the fielder at short third man, Maheesh Theekshana! A slower length delivery, outside off. Pollard looks to drive it away but gets a thick outsid edge to short third man. The fielder there fails to collect it cleanly and a single is taken.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bravo serves this down the leg side. Pollard looks to clip it but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A slower fullish delivery, around off. Varma slices it to deep point for a single.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Mumbai Indians are 155/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.