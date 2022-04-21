Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Dhoni works it to mid-wicket and takes a single. 53 needed now from 30 balls!
MS Dhoni, the finisher, walks out. The stage is set perfectly for him and we have seen glimpses of him getting back to his best. Can he deliver and take his side over the line here?
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Here is another wicket and Sams gets his fourth wicket! Outstanding catch from Kieron Pollard at long off and good innings from Ambati Rayudu comes to an end. A length delivery on middle. Ambati Rayudu backs away and looks to go inside out. However, he fails to get enough connection on it and ends up hitting it it to long off. Kieron Pollard there runs in and takes a fantastic low catch diving forward. Big wicket for Mumbai and Chennai now need 54 from 31 balls!
14.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Jadeja drills it to long off. Suryakumar Yadav runs to his left and makes a fine stop. Single taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and a slower one, Ambati Rayudu stays inside the line of the ball and cuts it hard to sweeper cover for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Jadeja pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...but short of the fielder at long off. A length delivery, on off. Ambati Rayudu makes room and slams it towards long off for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! 58 needed now from 36 balls! A flatter delivery on middle and leg. Jadeja looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller delivery, outside off. Ambati Rayudu steers it towards deep point for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pushed down the leg side again. Ambati Rayudu looks to sweep it but misses.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...Mumbai cannot afford misfields here! A delivery that is fired down the leg side as Ambati Rayudu charges down the track. He clips it towards short fine leg and the fielder there lets the ball go through him. A boundary.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A slightly shorter delivery, outside off. Ambati Rayudu cuts it to deep point for a couple.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Ravindra Jadeja works it to short fine leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Ambati Rayudu dances down the track and Hrithik Shokeen tries to fire this down the leg side. Ambati Rayudu in the ends clips it to deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! The game is quite even at the moment! Chennai need just below 10 per over. They have a set batter out there but Jadeja is relatively new to the crease. The batting is also long but on this wicket, one can't let the rate shoot to over 12. Mumbai on the other hand, will exactly be looking to do so, they would know if they get Rayudu here, they will well be on top of the game. An interesting passage awaits.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off. Ravindra Jadeja defends it out safely. End of another succesful over from Sams. He is having a great night so far.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat! The skipper does so in an important situation.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a catch by the pocket-dynamite, Ishan Kishan behind the stumps! Mumbai keep chipping in with wickets and Sams gets his third wicket! Back of a length, around off. It cramps Dube for room and he looks to punch it towards the off side. However, the ball goes off the outside edge of his blade towards left of Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. He dives and takes a fantastic catch to send the dangerous Dube back to the pavilion. Chennai need 68 from 43 balls now!
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A slower delivery and shorter outside off. Dube cuts it to deep point for a couple.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A slower back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Dube chops it to backward point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Ambati Rayudu makes a bit of room and steers it towards deep point for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This will ease some pressure! Exactly what Chennai needed! A slower short delivery on middle. Ambati Rayudu waits for it and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he does! Just two from the over! 77 needed now from 48 balls! A flatter and quicker delivery on middle. No room for Dube to work with and he gets the inside edge onto his pads as he looks to defend it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single now! Hrithik Shokeen darts this on leg. Ambati Rayudu works it to deep square leg for a single. Can the youngster finish off this over well?
11.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! It is slower in the air, on middle. Ambati Rayudu get well forward and defends it out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Ambati Rayudu works it towards the leg side and a dot ball again.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Ambati Rayudu works it to mid-wicket. Good stop by Rohit.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and slightly on the shorter side. Dube works it towards the leg side for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball to end the over! Excellent slower delivery. It is full on middle at 121.2 kph. Ambati Rayudu looks to work it towards the leg side but gets the leading edge towards the off side. 79 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Ambati Rayudu defends it towards point this time.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Dube works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle at 139.3 kph. Dube works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Dube defends it from his crease this time.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dube is a clean-hitter of the cricket ball and he shows exactly the same here! It is a fullish deliver, around off. Dube gets under it and launches it over long off for a maximum.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 156, are 104/5. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.