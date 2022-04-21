Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS! Just when the partnership was building for Mumbai between two young players, Bravo comes in and outfoxes the debutant, Hrithik Shokeen. Mumbai have lost half of their side now and Chennai would be looking to restrict them to as low a total as possible.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Robin Uthappa makes no mistake this time. Hrithik Shokeen departs, he though did a decent job for his side. He just had to go after everything now. This is short as Bravo sees Hrithik Shokeen step out. It is outside off too. Shokeen looks to slap it but it goes off the top edge towards mid off and Robin Uthappa takes it.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good stuff from Bravo! Hrithik Shokeen moves across way too early and also goes down on on knee pretty soon to play the scoop. Bravo spots it and bowls it short and outside off. He still plays the scoop but misses.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Some swing for Bravo! This is on the pads, it tails back in. Tilak Varma looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A run taken. Leg bye.
Dwayne Bravo is into the attack now.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a shot and a half! Brilliant! A boundary to end the over and Mumbai have got a move on here. This is flatter and on off, Hrithik Shokeen stands tall and times it past cover. This one races away to the fence.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, slightly shorter, Jadeja may have thought he is going to step out. Hrithik Shokeen pulls it in between long on and deep mid-wicket. Dwaine Pretorius over runs the ball but recovers well. Two again.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! On off, flatter, this is guided to short third man.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! This is on middle, it is dragged wide of the fielder at long on for a couple.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! When boundaries are hard to come by, twos will help! Outside off, this is cut past point for a couple.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Hrithik Shokeen comes down the track and that is spotted! Jadeja shortens the length, it is cut to point. Hrithik Shokeen needs to get going.
11.6 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! This is unreal, this is just unreal! Hardly seen Jadeja drop a catch but he has dropped two in this game. This one is a dolly and that too both on Santner's bowling. This is tossed up on off, Hrithik Shokeen comes down the track and looks to go big, this turns away, he slices it up in the air towards cover. Jadeja settles under it and spills it. One taken. Excellent comeback by Santner.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Make that 4! Quicker and on middle, blocked out. Somthing is probably going to give here.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Need to rotate the strike after getting that boundary! On off, this is pushed to covers.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Flatter and on off, Hrithik Shokeen plays it to point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended. Good comeback.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Hrithik Shokeen, on his debut has done well so far! Shorter and on middle, Hrithik Shokeen goes back and pulls it, once again the longer side but it is in the gap and a boundary. 17 from the last 7 balls.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 13 from the over, a good one for Mumbai! On middle, this is swept through square leg for one. Is this the momentum changing over?
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and attacks the stumps this time, defended.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! This is turnining out to be a good over for Mumbai! The crowd is enjoying it too! This is flatter and outside off, Hrithik Shokeen uses the pace of the bowler and guides it past the diving first slip fielder and into the fence.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Clever batting! Gets a biggie on the last ball and now nudges it on the leg side and gets to the other end.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A much, much-needed one! It was the longer part of the ground and Varma hits the ropes on the full. The slog sweep is out, the length was just pulled back by Jadeja. It carries all the way. Will this break the shackles now?
10.1 overs (1 Run) Two is the call but Jadeja gets to the ball in a flash! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
