Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ambati Rayudu starts with a maximum! Sams goes for a short delivery again, around leg. Ambati Rayudu pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.
Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat now!
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two down early now and Sams is doing what Mukesh Choudhary did for Chennai! The ploy to send Mitchell Santner at number 3 fails and Mumbai will believe now! It is a short delivery, around off. Almost a similar delivery like the one Sams bowled in the last ball off his first over, This time, however, it hurries, Mitchell Santner on the pull shot and he gets a top edge. The ball goes in the air towards mid on and Jaydev Unadkat takes an easy catch.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Robin Uthappa dabs it towards the leg side and sets off for a single. Sams runs quickly towards the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A single in the end.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Robin Uthappa defends it towards point.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle. Mitchell Santner works it to deep backward square leg for a couple. 6 runs from the Bumrah over!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Bumrah goes short and around off. Mitchell Santner lets it go.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Robin Uthappa guides it to third man for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A good-length delivery, around off. Robin Uthappa leans forward to defend it but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge of his blade.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length and angling across the batter. Mitchell Santner looks to defend it but gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length and around leg. Mitchell Santner looks to clip it away but misses.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Robin Uthappa steers it towards third man for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! So two boundaries from the first over and this will ease some nerves in Chennai camp. A shorter delivery, around off. Santner pulls it in front of square for a boundary. End of an eventful first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Santner lets it go this time.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First runs off the bat and Mitchell Santner picks up a boundary! This is a fullish delivery, around off. Santner drives it bit uppishly through cover-point for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Ohh...lovely delivery again! Lands it on a good length and around off. Santner looks to push it away but gets beaten as the ball seams away from him.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, on off. Santner defends it off the front foot.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! This is full and down the leg side. Mitchell Santner looks to clip it but misses. Chennai get their first run on the board.
Mitchell Santner walks out to bat! That is a surprise, probably expected Ambati Rayudu to come out now.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a start for Mumbai and the crowd erupts! This is short and wide outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it but does it aerially and the ball goes straight into the hands of Tilak Varma at point. He takes the catch and Mumbai have got the early wicket they needed. Can they put pressure on Chennai now, Mumbai is a champion team and we can expect them to fight till the end.
