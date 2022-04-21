Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! There could have been a wicket in the over but infact it goes for four. On off, this is pushed to covers.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into the middle pole, Varma works it to mid-wicket. Another dot. Can he end the over well now?
4.4 overs (0 Run) Bowling with fire is Choudhary! Shorter and outside off, evaded.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended again.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Off the middle this time! On a length and around off, Varma pushes it to covers.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dropped! That should have been taken, that should have been Mukesh Choudhary's 4th! This is on a length and around off, moves away. Varma looks to push at it, this goes off the outside edge and into the hands of Bravo at widish first slip but he spills it. To add to that, it rolls away to the fence.
3.6 overs (1 Run) This lands on off and then turns back in. Varma looks to push at it, it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Yadav eases it down to long on for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) This is very full and on off, Yadav looks to hit it through covers but it goes off the inner half to the bowler.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this one comes back in, it is pushed down to long on for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Leading edge but safe! This is flatter and on off, it turns away. Yadav looks to flick but it goes off the leading edge towards cover. Lands well short.
Tilak Varma is the next batter in as Maheesh Theekshana is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Yellow all over Blue at the moment and young Brevis departs now! Mukesh Choudhary come back over the wicket and goes back of a length and it is angled across Brevis, around off. He looks to make room and hit it towards the off side. However, he just gets an outside edge and Dhoni takes a simple catch. Mumbai in serious trouble here! Mukesh Choudhary is bowling a dream opening spell.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Mukesh Choudhary comes 'round the wicket and bowls it on a length, around off. Brevis hits it hard but straight to mid on.
2.4 overs (3 Runs) Good shot again! Serves a length ball, on middle. Yadav clips it through mid-wicket and the batters run three.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length and this time drifting on the pads. Yadav clips it past square leg and gets a couple.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length and around off. It is angled across. Yadav punches it towards the off side.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Amid all the chaos, Suryakumar Yadav is looking in supreme touch here! An overpitched delivery on off. Yadav leans forward and creams it through covers for a boundary.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Jadeja has put down one he would take 9 times out of 10. He was probably worried about the man running in from long off. This is tossed up on off, Brevis looks to play the slog sweep but this holds in the surface and turns away a little. It goes off the top edge towards mid off. Jadeja runs after it from covers and the fielder at long off runs in. Jadeja calls for it but then spills it. It would have been an easier catch for Dwaine Pretorius but he bailed out as Jadeja called for it. Two taken in the end. End of another over full of events.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! The arm ball, it comes back in from outside off, Brevis keeps it out.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Now takes one! This is angled into the pads, this is worked towards square leg for a single.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The gap is found beautifully! Two lovely shots by Yadav there! This is tossed up outside off, Yadav leans into it and strokes it through covers, this one races away across the turf. The outfield is a really quick one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Was that a chance? A stumping chance? Yes. it is! A huge let off for Yadav! This is fuller, on the pads, Yadav looks to flick, this one dips right at the end, it sneaks under the bat but Dhoni fails to collect it. Yadav had dragged his back foot out by a long way.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Spin to start from the other end. Mitchell Santner comes on to bowl.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot to begin with! A boundary and a beautiful one to get off the mark! This is full and on middle, Yadav shows the full face of the bat and creams it past mid on and this one races away to the fence. End of an action-packed first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! There is number two and both the openers fall for a duck! This is a ripper of a delivery and Mukesh Choudhary is on fire here! This is full, very full, it starts on middle and then swings away. Not sure what Kishan tried to do there. He probably was looking to flick, he is beaten all ends up, he is down on the ground and the off stump is uprooted. Mumbai in deep trouble in the first over itself.
Suryakumar Yadav is the next man in.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! A loud, loud appeal but wide signaled! There was a noise and maybe it was off the pad. No review. Down the leg side, Kishan looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to Dhoni. A long chat between a few players but nothing done in the end.
0.4 over (1 Run) Goes for a yorker yet again, this one does tail back in but it is a full toss, this is driven to the right of mid on for one.
0.3 over (0 Run) On middle, defended.
Dewald Brevis walks out at number 3.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a simple catch for Mitchell Santner who is making a comeback into the side. What a start for Chennai and Mukesh Choudhary! This guy is making a habit of taking big wickets, got Kohli earlier on in the tournament and now Rohit. This one seemed like it held in the surface! On middle, fuller, slightly fuller actually. Holds in the surface a touch. Rohit looks to flick but is a touch early in the stroke, he ends up chipping it to mid on where it is taken easily.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start by Mukesh Choudhary! Starts off with a yorker, it comes back in from outside off, Rohit gets his bat down in time and jams it iout.
We are moments away from the live action! Chennai players make their way out to the middle. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are the openers for Mumbai. Mukesh Choudhary to start with the ball for Chennai. Rohit Sharma is on strike. Here we go...
There is an altogether different fan-base for this game, it is called El Clasico for a reason! Will it live up to the billing today. Both teams making changes and it will be interesting to see which of these players coming in make an impact. The new kid on the block, Hrithik Shokeen is one to watch out for!
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams (In place of Fabian Allen), Riley Meredith (In place of Tymal Mills), Hrithik Shokeen (In place of Murugan Ashwin), Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius (In place of Chris Jordan), Mitchell Santner,(In place of Moeen Ali) Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that the surfaces have changed quite a lot from the last games but the team batting first have won and losing the toss maybe a blessing in disguise. Informs they have three changes, Riley Meredith comes in, Sams too and Hrithik Shokeen is making his debut and they want to maintain the balance of the side. Adds there is a bit of bounce and Riley Meredith can bowl quick and it will be interesting to see what they can do and the offie comes in as there are few left handers in the opposition. Ends by saying they need to win all games but they are taking one game at a time and not looking way too ahead.
Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai, says the wicket looks damp and they want to take advantage. Mentions it might spin a little bit and they wanted to take advantage and dew could also play a factor. Informs they have two changes, Dwaine Pretorius and Santner come in for Moeen and Jordan.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Chennai. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is down for the pitch report. He says that the conditions are hot and humid. Tells that they are playing at the centre of the venue. Adds that the last time this pitch was used when Punjab went against Bangalore, so expect lot of runs. Mentions that the pitch is little dry and it is nice and hard. Adds that the big question is whether the captain that win the toss bat first or not? He reckons that it will suit Chennai to bat first and it will bring their spinners in the game.
Riley Meredith is seen getting his cap in the Mumbai huddle, so expect at least one change in the Mumbai lineup today.
The big man from the Caribbean, the Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard has decided to call time on his international career. He has been a tremendous servant of West Indies cricket and also for the team, he is representing today. Will we see Pollard unleashing his power today? Let's find out.
Mumbai, on the other hand, are going through an even worst start as they have lost all their six games so far. Like Chennai, Mumbai's problem has been their bowling attack and apart from Bumrah, other bowlers have failed to make any impact. The batting looks strong but they need their skipper, Rohit Sharma to fire and we might just see him unleash his might today. Can Mumbai finally get their first points on the board? Or will Chennai bag their second win? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
The defending champions, Chennai came with a new skipper, Ravindra Jadeja this year in a bid to create the same magic of the last season but have unfortunately won only one out of the six games so far. Their batting has put up a decent show with Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube playing some handy knocks but the bowling department has failed to step up. Maheesh Theekshana is doing his job quite well from the last few games but Chennai need an all-round effort to get those two crucial points on the board.
It's El Clasico time, folks! Yes, Mumbai will be going head-to-head against Chennai in this game number 33 of the 15th edition of the Indian T20 League. It has been a season to forget so far for both these champion teams and let's hope the fierce rivalry and the urgency to get points on the board, brings out the best of both these teams.
... MATCH DAY …
